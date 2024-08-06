ControlUp Study Reveals Over 82% of Enterprise Windows Endpoint Devices Are Not Yet Running Windows 11

A new Windows 11 readiness assessment tool from ControlUp reveals over 11% of Windows endpoint devices need to be replaced to run Windows 11

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , at the forefront of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today announced initial findings from its new ControlUp Edge DX Windows 11 readiness assessment tool . Across a sample set of over 750,000 enterprise Windows endpoint devices, the findings reveal that 82% have not yet migrated to Windows 11, while only 18% are running the new Microsoft operating system. Of the devices yet to migrate, 88% are ready for migration, 1% can be upgraded to meet the requirements prior to migration, and 11% need to be fully replaced.

"The clock is ticking for enterprises to adopt the more secure and capable Windows 11, yet many organizations are stuck, unsure about their environment's readiness," said Simon Townsend, Field CTO, ControlUp. "But doing nothing is not an option. With more than four in five devices still needing to make the switch, now is the time to fully assess Windows 11 readiness to ensure a seamless transition with less downtime and disruption. ControlUp is simplifying this assessment with a new one-click widget that instantly identifies devices that are out of compliance with Windows 11 hardware requirements."

Assessing endpoint devices before migrating to Windows 11 is a critical step before migrating to Windows 11, especially since most organizations need to complete this before Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Windows 11 requires specific device features and system requirements , including a 64-bit CPU, Secure Boot, and a TPM 2.0 chip, to ensure security and performance. Older devices lacking these features won't support Windows 11, therefore, there is a need for early action. Delaying the transition can result in significant expenses and logistical challenges. Scrambling to upgrade in the eleventh hour could lead to increased costs and operational disruptions. Potential supply chain issues, like hardware shortages or shipping delays, could further complicate the transition.

"The last few years have forced organizations to continually re-evaluate their endpoints," said Shannon Kalvar, IDC Research Director. "With the Windows 10 end-of-support date approaching, it's imperative for organizations to plan their move into the next generation of operating systems and consider enabling AI on endpoints. Understanding an organization's posture around this event, amidst the broader digital landscape changes, is critical to advancing their digital strategy."

The new ControlUp Windows 11 readiness assessment tool is built into the company's unified DEX solution for physical endpoints and apps. It delivers immediate assessment and insights into an organization's Windows 11 readiness across an endpoint estate. The new tool is available for a limited-time free trial with a download of the ControlUp Edge DX 50-user VIP pack.

The ControlUp Windows 11 readiness data is compiled from a sample set of over 750,000 enterprise Windows devices managed by ControlUp as of early August 2024. More detailed data insights and trends, categorized by industry, company size, geographic location, and additional parameters, will be available soon.

ControlUp reimagines Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management with true real-time visibility, enabling 20X faster issue resolution on any desktop, any application, anywhere. We empower IT to focus on elevation, not escalation, by equipping them with actionable, AI-driven insights and proactive remediation tools to drive unbounded productivity for IT teams and employees. Nearly 2,000 customers across the globe trust ControlUp, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100. Learn more at https://www.controlup.com

