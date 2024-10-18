Controversial Anti-Abortion Documentary & Sanger Expose, 'The 1916 Project', Set for Nationwide Release on X

New film and book explore the racist history of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, her ties to the eugenics movement and the devastating modern day implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest-growing pro-life organization in the United States, The White Rose Resistance, has announced that The 1916 Project—a landmark documentary by founder Seth Gruber investigating Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, and her links to the eugenics movement, racism and the sexual revolution—will stream for free on X from October 22 through November 13.

The 1916 Project, a documentary film exploring the origins of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger's ties to the racist eugenics movement and the history of the organization's connections to today's progressive cultural chaos, will release for free on X on October 22.

Complementing a newly-released book by the same name, the film (produced by Fieldwork Media and directed and co-written by David Coonradt) investigates how Sanger's radical views on birth control and 'sterilizing the unfit' have informed today's progressive cultural movements. Along with Sanger's personal journal entries and letters, which detail the agenda and origins of her first illegal birth control clinic in Brooklyn, New York in 1916, the documentary includes extraordinary research and interviews with historians and experts from around the world.

"The 1916 Project is more than a documentary—it's a call to action for the Church and for anyone who values human life," said Gruber. "Sanger's work was the pivot point for Western civilization to arrive at the chaos we're seeing today. If we want to understand the origins of third-trimester abortions, euthanasia, radical sex education, Critical Race Theory, and the broader cultural turmoil, this film connects every dot back to 1916."

The film—featuring influential conservative figures such as Eric Metaxas and pastors Jack Hibbs and John Amunchukwu—has generated extraordinary momentum, with screenings completed or scheduled in over 600 churches across the United States.

Bestselling author, evangelist and pro-life advocate Nick Vujicic has spoken on nearly 4,000 stages worldwide and says he's met with questions about how America has arrived at its current cultural moment. Along with Metaxas, he believes The 1916 Project provides the answers.

"I meet believers all around the world who want to know what has happened to America," he said. "And with his work on this project, Seth has created the definitive guide to how we lost our culture. I've never read a more comprehensive, well-researched and spiritually illuminating book on abortion and our hyper-sexualized culture. If the church awakens and ends abortion in America, this film and book will be cited as a spark that lit a fire in the hearts of Christians."

Gruber launched The White Rose Resistance after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, reviving the mission of Hans and Sophie Scholl, German students who fearlessly condemned and exposed the actions of the Third Reich as part of a campus organization named the White Rose Resistance, before being executed in 1943, just days before they were to meet with Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Sophie Scholl's story inspired Seth to fulfill her vision.

"80 years after Hans and Sophie's execution, our country finds itself facing the same issues and apathy," Gruber said. "Understanding that abortion and the sexual revolution are a front for a much deeper spiritual war, our mission is to confront the silence of the American church and raise up a new generation of pro-life warriors, dedicated to truth and the sanctity of life. Every single person is created in God's image and has a right to be born."

The 1916 Project book, released on September 4, is available at all online retailers and can be found at the1916project.com/book.

For more information about The White Rose Resistance, The 1916 Project and Seth Gruber's work, visit thewhiterose.life.

SOURCE The White Rose Resistance