Contura Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

BRISTOL, Tenn., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced that its chief executive officer, Kevin Crutchfield, will be leaving his role as chief executive officer, effective May 6, in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the coal industry, which is expected to be announced shortly. Mr. Crutchfield's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the company or any matter related to the company's operations, policies, management, or board of directors.

The board has launched a search process to identify a replacement for Mr. Crutchfield.

"On behalf of our board, I want to thank Kevin for his steadfast leadership and numerous contributions made toward the company's success during his many years with Contura and its predecessor companies," said board chairman, Neale Trangucci. "Kevin's departure is not expected to change the company's business strategy, including the plan to return capital to shareholders. While Kevin will be missed, we have every confidence in the management team to execute on the solid operating foundation already in place as we work to identify the best individual to lead our company forward for years to come."

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur.

