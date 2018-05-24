Contura Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights include:

Net Income from continuing operations of $58 million for the first quarter 2018 compared with $31 million in the same period last year (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $99 million for the quarter compared with $119 million in the same period last year (1)

Announced all-stock transaction with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together, "Alpha") on April 30, 2018

In conjunction with the Alpha transaction closing, Contura expects to list its common shares on the NYSE

(millions, except per share)







First Quarter

2018(1)



First Quarter

2017(1)

Coal revenues(2)



$402.7



$413.0

Net Income from continuing operations



$58.3



$31.0

Net Income per diluted share



$5.66



$2.89

Adjusted EBITDA(3)



$99.0



$119.4

Operating cash flow(4)



($30.3)



$142.2

Capital expenditures



$19.4



$11.8

Tons of coal sold



3.8



4.3













1. Excludes discontinued operations. 2. Excludes the freight and handling portion of coal revenues. 3. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. Contura's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. 4. Includes discontinued operations.

"Despite encountering weather-related transportation delays at the port and by rail, continued strong performance across our organization resulted in another solid quarter for our company," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "We followed that performance with an important merger announcement with Alpha to create a premier, U.S.-based metallurgical coal supplier with both organic growth potential and immediate global reach. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Contura."

Financial Performance

Coal revenues in the first quarter were $402.7 million , with Central Appalachia (CAPP) metallurgical coal revenues accounting for $134.6 million and Trading and Logistics (T&L) accounting for $206.7 million . On the thermal side, Northern Appalachia (NAPP) coal revenues totaled $61.5 million . Comparatively, in the first quarter 2017, CAPP revenues were $148.7 million and T&L revenues were $166.7 million with NAPP accounting for $97.7 million of the $413.0 million in total coal revenues. The above coal revenues exclude the freight and handling portion of coal revenues.

Freight and handling revenues and other revenues were $75.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, in the first quarter 2018 compared with $60.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

CAPP coal shipments for the first quarter 2018 were 1.0 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $141.06, compared to 1.1 million tons at $140.58 per ton in the prior year first quarter. Contura shipped 1.4 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $43.46, down from 2.2 million tons at $44.39 per ton in the first quarter 2017. NAPP volumes were impacted by a longwall move in February and inclement weather during the first quarter 2018. In the Trading and Logistics segment, the volume increased from 1.1 million tons in the prior year period to 1.4 million tons in the first quarter 2018, while the average Trading and Logistics realization decreased from $158.57 per ton to $142.63 per ton during the same period.

Total costs and expenses during the first quarter were $414.5 million and cost of coal sales was $297.5 million , compared with $383.5 million and $284.4 million , respectively, in the same period a year ago. The cost of coal sales in CAPP for the quarter averaged $82.04 per ton, up from $74.75 in the prior year period. The CAPP cost includes $2.32 per ton in idle costs. Increased costs in the first quarter 2018 compared to the prior year period were associated with CAPP having a significant amount of higher-cost purchased coal activity in the quarter, increasing costs by approximately $4.00 per ton. The remaining variance was mainly driven by company-wide wage adjustments enacted in the second quarter 2017 due to labor pressures related to the robust metallurgical coal market. In addition, a qualified non-elective 401(k) contribution was made to employees in the first quarter of 2018. NAPP costs at $38.72 per ton were impacted by a longwall move and inclement weather during the quarter. NAPP costs included idle costs of $0.94 per ton. In the year ago period, NAPP cost of coal sales averaged $29.54 per ton. In the Trading and Logistics segment, the cost of coal sales during the first quarter was $113.54 per ton, improved from $133.99 per ton in the first quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the first quarter were $19.2 million , which includes approximately $4.5 million in non-cash stock compensation and $2.4 million related to incentive bonus plans. In addition, the first quarter SG&A includes $2.7 million in management restructuring costs and the qualified non-elective 401(k) contribution of $0.5 million . In the year ago period, SG&A was $13.8 million . Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $11.6 million during the first quarter and amortization of acquired intangibles was $10.2 million , compared with $8.8 million and $19.7 million respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $58.3 million , or $5.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2018. In the first quarter 2017 the company had net income from continuing operations of $31.0 million or $2.89 per share.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $99.0 million for the first quarter, compared with $119.4 million in the prior year quarter, adjusted to remove impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash used in operating activities, including discontinued operations, for the first quarter 2018 was $30.3 million and capital expenditures for the first quarter were $19.4 million. Working capital, including a $100.1 million increase in accounts receivable and a $27.1 million increase in inventories, offset by $10.2 million provided by accounts payable, was the driving factor for the use of cash during the quarter. A 24% increase in the Trading and Logistics revenues in the first quarter 2018 compared with the same period last year and transportation delays were the main contributing factors for the inventory and accounts receivable build. We anticipate the majority of working capital build to reverse in the second quarter as Trading and Logistics activity normalizes and transportation returns to normal status. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $142.2 million and capital expenditures were $11.8 million. Capital expenditures of $1.0 million from discontinued operations is excluded from the prior year total.

At the end of March, Contura had $72.1 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of March 31, 2018, was approximately $372.0 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $185.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $72.1 million and $113.7 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

All-Stock Transaction with Alpha

On April 30, 2018, the company jointly announced a definitive merger agreement with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together, "Alpha"), which is expected to create the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. Under the terms of the agreement providing for the all-stock transaction, Alpha shareholders will receive 0.4071 Contura common shares for each ANR, Inc. Class C-1 share or Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. common share they own, representing 46.5% ownership in the merged entity.

Concurrent with the transaction, Contura is expected to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

The combined entity, which will continue operating under the Contura name, will be led by Contura's existing management team and the board of directors is expected to be composed of the five current Contura board members and four current Alpha board members. The transaction is expected to generate synergies in the range of $30 million to $50 million annually and to close in the third quarter of 2018.

2018 Full-Year Guidance

None of the guidance ranges described herein include any potential effects of the transaction with Alpha, which is expected to close some time in the third quarter of this year.

The company is increasing its shipment guidance for 2018 and now expects total coal shipments to be in the range of 15.8 million to 17.2 million tons, up from the previously announced 15.0 million to 16.8 million tons. CAPP metallurgical coal guidance remains at 3.7 million to 4.1 million tons, while guidance for the Trading and Logistics segment is increased from a range of 4.2 million to 5.0 million tons up to a range of 5.0 million to 5.6 million tons. NAPP shipments, sold primarily into thermal markets, are now anticipated to be between 7.1 million and 7.5 million tons in 2018, compared with the previously announced 7.1 million to 7.7 million tons.

As of May 8, 2018, 49% of the midpoint of anticipated 2018 CAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $128.20, with an additional 32% committed and either unpriced or priced based on various indices. Based on the midpoint of guidance, 83% of anticipated 2018 NAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $41.84. NAPP committed and priced tons are adjusted to reflect the expected outcome of a May 18, 2018 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Ohio by FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. (FES) and certain subsidiaries to reject a coal supply contract between Contura Coal Sales, LLC and FES' subsidiary, FirstEnergy Generation, LLC.

Contura is increasing its 2018 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton from a range of $68.00 to $73.00 to a range of $70.00 to $75.00 to reflect the expected strength in the met coal markets through the balance of the year, which will result in increased sales-related costs such as third-party royalties and severance taxes. In addition, the company expects to engage in increased purchased coal activity for the remainder of 2018. NAPP cost estimates are projected to be between $29.00 to $33.00 per ton. Additionally, costs related to the company's idle operations are expected to be between $10 million and $12 million for full-year 2018.

The margin from Contura's Trading and Logistics platform is expected to average $9 to $15 per ton for the full-year 2018.

Contura's capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be in the range of $64 million to $74 million, while SG&A guidance is estimated at $32 million to $36 million, excluding one-time and non-recurring items, annual incentive bonus and stock compensation. Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 2018 is expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. The company expects 2018 cash interest expense to be between $25 million and $27 million.

in millions of tons Low High CAPP 3.7 4.1 NAPP 7.1 7.5 Total Production 10.8 11.6





Contura Trading & Logistics 5.0 5.6





Total Shipments 15.8 17.2





Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price CAPP4 49% $128.20 NAPP 83% $41.84





Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

CAPP4 32%







Costs per ton Low High CAPP $70.00 $75.00 NAPP $29.00 $33.00





Margin per ton Low High Contura Trading & Logistics $9 $15





In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $32 $36 Idle Operations Expense $10 $12 Cash Interest Expense $25 $27 DD&A $40 $50 Capital Expenditures $64 $74 Tax Rate 0% 5%

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of May 8, 2018 , with NAPP Committed/Priced tons adjusted to reflect the expected outcome of a May 18, 2018 filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Northern District of Ohio by FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. (FES) and certain subsidiaries to reject a coal supply contract between Contura Coal Sales, LLC and FES' subsidiary, FirstEnergy Generation, LLC. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. CAPP committed tons and price information represent captive Contura production and does not include Trading and Logistics. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation, accrual of incentive bonus and non-recurring business development expenses.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy is a private, Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

The definition of this non-GAAP measure may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. This measure is not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, it is presented as a supplemental measure of the company's performance that management finds useful in assessing the company's financial performance and believes is useful to securities analysts, investors and others in assessing the company's performance over time. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Coal revenues $ 478,365



$ 413,038

Freight and handling revenues —



60,223

Other revenues 3,967



1,858

Total revenues 482,332



475,119

Costs and expenses:





Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 297,538



284,405

Freight and handling costs 75,666



60,223

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,588



8,849

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 10,206



19,658

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 19,157



13,829

Merger related costs 460



—

Secondary offering costs —



942

Total other operating (income) loss:





Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



(4,357)

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (292)



—

Other expenses 193



—

Total costs and expenses 414,516



383,549

Income from operations 67,816



91,570

Other income (expense):





Interest expense (9,205)



(11,276)

Interest income 131



31

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(38,701)

Miscellaneous income, net (376)



(1,186)

Total other expense, net (9,450)



(51,132)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 58,366



40,438

Income tax expense (66)



(9,482)

Net income from continuing operations 58,300



30,956

Discontinued operations:





(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes (1,359)



5,019

Income tax expense from discontinued operations —



(865)

(Loss) income from discontinued operations (1,359)



4,154

Net income $ 56,941



$ 35,110









Basic income (loss) per common share:





Income from continuing operations $ 6.11



$ 3.00

(Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (0.15)



$ 0.41

Net income $ 5.96



$ 3.41









Diluted income (loss) per common share





Income from continuing operations $ 5.66



$ 2.89

(Loss) income from discontinued operations $ (0.13)



$ 0.38

Net income $ 5.53



$ 3.27









Weighted average shares - basic 9,548,613



10,309,428

Weighted average shares - diluted 10,292,607



10,728,281



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,076



$ 141,924

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 227,460



127,326

Inventories, net 96,612



69,561

Assets held for sale 171



171

Short-term restricted cash 11,618



11,615

Short-term deposits 22,353



12,366

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,102



59,693

Current assets - discontinued operations 32,175



40,498

Total current assets 514,567



463,154

Property, plant, and equipment, net 198,051



196,579

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $21,918 and $28,662 as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 8,252



18,458

Long-term restricted cash 42,274



40,421

Long-term deposits 3,607



3,607

Deferred income taxes 78,744



78,744

Other non-current assets 30,985



28,005

Non-current assets - discontinued operations 7,632



7,632

Total assets $ 884,112



$ 836,600

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,426



$ 10,730

Trade accounts payable 86,479



76,319

Acquisition-related obligations - current 13,788



15,080

Liabilities held for sale 28,041



27,161

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,430



58,771

Current liabilities - discontinued operations 31,934



54,114

Total current liabilities 232,098



242,175

Long-term debt 361,526



361,973

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 19,307



20,332

Asset retirement obligations 53,981



52,434

Other non-current liabilities 60,169



59,276

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 7,761



7,762

Total liabilities 734,842



743,952

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 2.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.8 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at March 31, 2018 and 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017 108



108

Additional paid-in capital 45,095



40,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,911)



(1,948)

Treasury stock, at cost: 0.9 million shares at March 31, 2018 and 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017 (54,927)



(50,092)

Retained earnings 160,905



103,964

Total stockholders' equity 149,270



92,648

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 884,112



$ 836,600



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities:





Net income $ 56,941



$ 35,110

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,588



16,931

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 10,206



19,658

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 1,475



2,413

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 744



722

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



(4,357)

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (292)



—

Accretion of asset retirement obligations 2,460



5,525

Employee benefit plans, net 2,700



1,178

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



13,665

Stock-based compensation 4,811



1,431

Other, net 176



1,064

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (121,144)



48,853

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (30,335)



142,193

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (19,441)



(12,878)

Prepayment on sale of property (10,000)



—

Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate —



(13,293)

Other, net (1,907)



(930)

Net cash used in investing activities (31,348)



(27,101)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt —



396,000

Principal repayments of debt (1,000)



(356,500)

Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (56)



(223)

Debt issuance costs —



(10,389)

Debt extinguishment costs —



(25,036)

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (4,835)



—

Principal repayments of notes payable (418)



(305)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,309)



3,547

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,992)



118,639

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 193,960



171,289

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 125,968



$ 289,928









Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 6,463



$ 20,627

Cash received for income tax refunds $ 13,457



$ —

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:





Capital leases and capital financing - equipment $ 128



$ 147

Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,076



$ 7,799



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,076



$ 240,607

Short-term restricted cash 11,618



—

Long-term restricted cash 42,274



49,321

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 125,968



$ 289,928



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 49,860



$ 3,115



$ 32,552



$ (27,227)



$ 58,300

Interest expense 309



68



—



8,828



9,205

Interest income (4)



(2)



—



(125)



(131)

Income tax expense —



—



—



66



66

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,236



5,168



—



184



11,588

Merger related costs —



—



—



460



460

Management restructuring costs (1) —



—



—



2,659



2,659

Non-cash stock compensation expense (2) —



—



—



4,479



4,479

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



(292)



(292)

Accretion expense 1,519



941



—



—



2,460

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



10,206



—



10,206

Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 57,920



$ 9,290



$ 42,758



$ (10,968)



$ 99,000



(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the three months ended March 31, 2018. (2) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (3) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($1,266) for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Segment Information:







Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 134,836



$ 63,137



$ 283,019



$ 1,340



$ 482,332

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 6,236



$ 5,168



$ —



$ 184



$ 11,588

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 10,206



$ —



$ 10,206

Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,920



$ 9,290



$ 42,758



$ (10,968)



$ 99,000

Capital expenditures $ 7,672



$ 11,769



$ —



$ —



$ 19,441



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 64,367



$ 30,284



$ 5,669



$ (69,364)



$ 30,956

Interest expense 60



51



—



11,165



11,276

Interest income (3)



—



—



(28)



(31)

Income tax expense —



—



—



9,482



9,482

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,505



3,156



—



188



8,849

Non-cash stock compensation expense (1) —



—



43



1,388



1,431

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations —



—



—



(4,357)



(4,357)

Secondary offering costs —



—



—



942



942

Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



—



—



38,701



38,701

Accretion expense 1,462



1,041



—



—



2,503

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net —



—



19,658



—



19,658

Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 71,391



$ 34,532



$ 25,370



$ (11,883)



$ 119,410









































(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $16,315 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Segment Information:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated Total revenues $ 149,079



$ 98,312



$ 227,565



$ 163



$ 475,119

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 5,505



$ 3,156



$ —



$ 188



$ 8,849

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ —



$ —



$ 19,658



$ —



$ 19,658

Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,391



$ 34,532



$ 25,370



$ (11,883)



$ 119,410

Capital expenditures $ 2,049



$ 9,599



$ —



$ 200



$ 11,848



CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per ton data)









Three Months Ended March 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Revenues:













Coal revenues:













Steam $ 56,049



$ 91,796



$ (35,747)



(38.9)%

Met 346,650



321,242



25,408



7.9 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues 75,666



60,223



15,443



25.6 % Other revenues 3,967



1,858



2,109



113.5 % Total revenues $ 482,332



$ 475,119



$ 7,213



1.5 %















Tons sold:













Steam 1,336



2,159



(823)



(38.1)%

Met 2,481



2,150



331



15.4 % Total 3,817



4,309



(492)



(11.4)%

















Coal sales realization per ton:













Steam $ 41.95



$ 42.52



$ (0.57)



(1.3)%

Met $ 139.72



$ 149.41



$ (9.69)



(6.5)%

Average $ 105.50



$ 95.85



$ 9.65



10.1 %



Three Months Ended March 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Coal revenues (1):













CAPP Operations $ 134,569



$ 148,731



$ (14,162)



(9.5)%

NAPP Operations 61,458



97,654



(36,196)



(37.1)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 206,672



166,653



40,019



24.0 % Total coal revenues $ 402,699



$ 413,038



$ (10,339)



(2.5)%

















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 954



1,058



(104)



(9.8)%

NAPP Operations 1,414



2,200



(786)



(35.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 1,449



1,051



398



37.9 %















Coal sales realization per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 141.06



$ 140.58



$ 0.48



0.3 % NAPP Operations $ 43.46



$ 44.39



$ (0.93)



(2.1)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 142.63



$ 158.57



$ (15.94)



(10.1)%

Average $ 105.50



$ 95.85



$ 9.65



10.1 %





























(1) Does not include $75.7 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018

2017

$ or Tons

% Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 297,538



$ 284,405



$ 13,133



4.6 % Freight and handling costs 75,666



60,223



15,443



25.6 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,588



8,849



2,739



31.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 10,206



19,658



(9,452)



(48.1)%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 19,157



13,829



5,328



38.5 % Merger related costs 460



—



460



100.0 % Secondary offering costs —



942



(942)



(100.0)%

Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations —



(4,357)



4,357



100.0 % Gain (loss) on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (292)



—



(292)



(100.0)%

Other expenses 193



—



193



100.0 % Total costs and expenses 414,516



383,549



30,967



8.1 % Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (9,205)



(11,276)



(2,071)



(18.4)%

Interest income 131



31



100



322.6 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt —



(38,701)



38,701



100.0 % Miscellaneous income, net (376)



(1,186)



(810)



(68.3)%

Total other expense, net (9,450)



(51,132)



(41,682)



(81.5)%

Income tax expense (66)



(9,482)



(9,416)



(99.3)%

Net income from continuing operations $ 58,300



$ 30,956



$ 27,344



88.3 %















Cost of coal sales:













CAPP Operations $ 78,267



$ 79,087



$ (820)



(1.0)%

NAPP Operations $ 54,747



$ 64,979



$ (10,232)



(15.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 164,524



$ 140,827



$ 23,697



16.8 %















Tons sold:













CAPP Operations 954



1,058



(104)



(9.8)%

NAPP Operations 1,414



2,200



(786)



(35.7)%

Trading and Logistics Operations 1,449



1,051



398



37.9 %















Cost of coal sales per ton:













CAPP Operations $ 82.04



$ 74.75



$ 7.29



9.8 % NAPP Operations $ 38.72



$ 29.54



$ 9.18



31.1 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 113.54



$ 133.99



$ (20.45)



(15.3)%

















Coal margin per ton (1):













CAPP Operations $ 59.02



$ 65.83



$ (6.81)



(10.3)%

NAPP Operations $ 4.74



$ 14.85



$ (10.11)



(68.1)%

Trading and Logistics Operations $ 29.09



$ 24.58



$ 4.51



18.3 %





























(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

