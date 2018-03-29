Contura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results

News provided by

Contura Energy, Inc.

09:00 ET

BRISTOL, Tenn., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc., a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year through December 31, 2017.

Highlights include:

  • Net Income of $97 million for the fourth quarter and $155 million for the full-year 2017
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations of $45 million for the fourth quarter and $300 million for the full-year 20171
  • Repurchased 530,000 shares for $31.8 million in December and a total of 839,310 shares for $49.2 million over the course of the year
  • Paid $100.7 million in special dividends in 2017
  • Divested Powder River Basin assets for deferred consideration of up to $50 million; transaction reduces the company's reclamation obligations by approximately $120 million

(millions, except per share)
















Fourth Quarter

2017(1)

Full-Year

2017(1)

Coal revenues(2)





$292.4

$1,392.5

Net Income





$96.6

$154.5

Net Income per diluted share





$9.13

$14.35

Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)





$44.7

$300.2

Operating cash flow





$59.7

$305.6

Capital expenditures





$26.7

$83.1

Tons of coal sold(2)





3.4

15.7






1 Includes continuing operations and discontinued operations resulting from the divestiture of PRB unless otherwise noted.

2 Excludes discontinued operations.

3 These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. Contura's Adjusted EBITDA calculation adds back accretion expense, a non-cash expense.

4 Includes $8.6 million and $41.9 million, respectively for fourth quarter and full year, from discontinued operations.

"Contura's first full year of operation was a very busy and successful one," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "We took a number of strides toward strengthening the company's balance sheet, grew our Trading and Logistics capabilities, and actively pursued a number of accretive shareholder actions. Specifically, we refinanced our Senior Secured First Lien Notes at much more attractive terms. We increased our stake in the strategically important DTA terminal to 65%. We returned $150 million to shareholders through a special dividend and share buybacks. And we divested our assets in the Powder River Basin to sharpen our focus on the company's higher margin operations. I have every expectation that 2018 will be another safe and productive year for the company as we continue to consider additional strategic actions for the benefit of our shareholders and employees."

Financial Performance

Unless otherwise stated, the following discussion excludes the discontinued operations from the sale of Powder River Basin (PRB).

  • Coal revenues in the fourth quarter were $292.4 million, with Central Appalachia (CAPP) metallurgical coal revenues accounting for $90.2 million and Trading and Logistics accounting for $141.1 million. On the thermal side, Northern Appalachia (NAPP) revenue totaled $61.1 million. Freight and handling revenues and other revenues were $56.0 million and $4.3 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

CAPP coal shipments for the fourth quarter were 0.8 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $109.09. Contura shipped 1.4 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $43.89. NAPP volumes were reduced due to a previously disclosed roof fall at the Cumberland underground longwall mine in mid-September 2017. Full production at Cumberland resumed in mid-October 2017 and the company continues to believe the production issues have been successfully mitigated. In the Trading and Logistics segment, 1.2 million tons of coal were shipped at an average price of $115.37 per ton. 

For the full year, CAPP metallurgical coal shipments were 3.9 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $117.61. Contura shipped 6.9 million tons of NAPP coal at an average per-ton realization of $43.71 for the year ended December 31, 2017. In the Trading and Logistics segment, 4.9 million tons of coal were shipped at an average price of $130.23 per ton.

  • Total costs and expenses during the fourth quarter were $305.1 million and cost of coal sales was $247.9 million. The cost of coal sales in CAPP for the quarter averaged $76.52 per ton, including $2.01 per ton in idle costs. NAPP costs at $46.84 per ton were elevated due to the aforementioned production disruption, which impacted the longwall operation during the first two weeks of the quarter. NAPP costs included idle costs of $0.66 per ton. In the Trading and Logistics segment, the cost of coal sales during the fourth quarter was $97.62 per ton.

Total costs and expenses for the full-year period were $1.47 billion and cost of coal sales was $1.09 billion. The cost of coal sales in CAPP averaged $74.58 per ton for the year, while NAPP costs averaged $37.16 through the end of December. The cost of coal sales includes idle costs of $1.77 per ton for CAPP and $0.89 per ton for NAPP. In the Trading and Logistics segment, the cost of coal sales for the full-year period was $111.94 per ton.

  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter were $11.4 million, which includes approximately $2.7 million in non-cash stock compensation and incentive bonus plans. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $9.6 million during the fourth quarter and amortization of acquired intangibles was $9.9 million

SG&A expenses for the full-year period were $67.5 million, which includes approximately $4.0 million of non-recurring expenses associated primarily with the company's filing of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), approximately $19.2 million in stock compensation (including $4.8 million related to the dividend equivalent payment) and approximately $7.4 million of charges related to the company's incentive bonus plans. The SG&A expenses also include approximately $1.3 million of professional fees related to the special dividend. In addition, approximately $1.5 million of business development expense is included in the SG&A. Depreciation, depletion and amortization during the full-year period was $34.9 million and amortization of acquired intangibles was $59.0 million

  • Contura recorded net income of $96.6 million, or $9.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and net income of $154.5 million, or $14.35 per diluted share, for the full year. Net income from continuing operations was $114.6 million, or $10.83 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $173.7 million, or $16.13 per diluted share, for the full year. The net loss from discontinued operations was $18.0 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter and $19.2 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the full year. The fourth quarter and full-year results include an income tax benefit of $78.7 million due to the release of the valuation allowance previously recorded against the deferred tax assets for alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards (AMT Credits). The valuation allowance was released due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on December 22, 2017.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA comprised of both continuing and discontinued operations was $44.7 million for the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $36.1 million for the quarter, excluding a $3.2 million adjustment related to the special dividend, $2.4 million in accretion expense and a $29.7 million gain on settlement of acquisition-related expenses. The divested PRB reporting segment is classified within discontinued operations and had adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million. Adverse geologic conditions and the resulting production disruption at the Cumberland underground longwall mine in NAPP had an estimated fourth quarter EBITDA impact of approximately $22 million, compared to our expected results.

Full-year total adjusted EBITDA comprised of both continuing and discontinued operations was $300.2 million. Full-year EBITDA from continuing operations was $258.3 million, excluding $38.9 million gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations, $38.7 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, $9.9 million accretion expense, $6.4 million expense related to the payout of the special dividend, $4.5 million in secondary offering costs and a $3.2 million mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition related obligations. The divested PRB reporting segment is classified within discontinued operations and had adjusted EBITDA of $41.9 million for the full year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter and full-year period were $59.7 million and $305.6 million, respectively. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full-year period were $26.7 million and $83.1 million, respectively. Capital expenditures include $2.3 million of PRB related expenditures in the fourth quarter and $10.4 million for the full year.

At the end of December, Contura had $141.9 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2017, was approximately $372.7 million.  At the end of December, the company had total liquidity of $255.6 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $141.9 million and $113.7 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

During the fourth quarter, the company repurchased 530,000 shares at $60.00 per share for an aggregate consideration of $31.8 million. In September 2017, Contura repurchased 309,310 of its common stock shares at $56.40 per share for a total repurchase amount of $17.4 million.

Powder River Basin Assets Divested

In December 2017, the company divested its Powder River Basin assets to Blackjewel LLC for a total deferred consideration of up to $50 million. The PRB transaction reduces the company's reclamation obligations by $119.7 million and is expected to generate income tax deductions of approximately $450 million.

Once all permits have been transferred to the buyer, the company estimates approximately $24 million will be released from restricted cash to operating cash. In connection with the transaction, Contura paid approximately $21.4 million in exchange for the assumption of certain liabilities by the buyer and for transaction-related costs.

2018 Full-Year Guidance

The company maintains its previously announced 2018 guidance and expects total 2018 coal shipments to be in the range of 15.0 million to 16.8 million tons across all operations, including 3.7 million to 4.1 million tons of captive Central Appalachia (CAPP) metallurgical coal and an additional 4.2 million to 5.0 million tons of metallurgical coal through its Trading and Logistics segment. Northern Appalachia (NAPP) shipments, sold primarily into thermal markets, are anticipated to be between 7.1 million and 7.7 million tons in 2018.  

As of March 20, 2018, 29% of the midpoint of anticipated 2018 CAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $127.60, with an additional 39% committed and either unpriced or priced based on various indices. Based on the midpoint of guidance, 97% of anticipated 2018 NAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $42.23

Contura expects its 2018 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton to range from $68.00 to $73.00. NAPP cost estimates are projected to be between $29.00 to $33.00 per ton. Additionally, costs related to the company's idle operations are expected to be between $10 million and $12 million for full-year 2018.

The margin from Contura's Trading and Logistics platform is expected to average $9 to $15 per ton for the full-year 2018.

Contura's capital expenditures for 2018 are expected to be in the range of $64 million to $74 million, while SG&A guidance is estimated at $32 million to $36 million, excluding one-time and non-recurring items, annual incentive bonus and stock compensation. Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 2018 is expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. The company expects 2018 cash interest expense to be between $25 million and $27 million.

    

in millions of tons

Low

High

CAPP

3.7

4.1

NAPP

7.1

7.7

Total Production

10.8

11.8



Contura Trading & Logistics

4.2

5.0



Total Shipments

15.0

16.8



Committed/Priced1,2,3

Committed

Average Price

CAPP4

29%

$127.60

NAPP

97%

$42.23



Committed/Unpriced1,3

Committed

CAPP4

39%



Costs per ton

Low

High

CAPP

$68.00

$73.00

NAPP

$29.00

$33.00



Margin per ton

Low

High

Contura Trading & Logistics

$9

$15



In millions (except taxes)

Low

High

SG&A5

$32

$36

Idle Operations Expense

$10

$12

Cash Interest Expense

$25

$27

DD&A

$40

$50

Capital Expenditures

$64

$74

Tax Rate

0%

5%
Notes:   
  1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of March 20, 2018. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range.
  2. Actual average per ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations.
  3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates.
  4. CAPP committed tons and price information represent captive Contura production and does not include Trading and Logistics.
  5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation, accrual of incentive bonus and non-recurring business development expenses.

Additional Information

For additional financial information about Contura, please visit www.conturaenergy.com/financials.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy is a private, Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Contura's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Contura's control. Forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Contura to predict these events or how they may affect Contura. Except as required by law, Contura has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this news release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this news release may not occur. 

INVESTOR CONTACT
investorrelations@conturaenergy.com

Alex Rotonen, CFA
423.573.0396

MEDIA CONTACTS
corporatecommunications@conturaenergy.com

Rick Axthelm
423.573.0304

Emily O'Quinn
423.573.0369

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

The definition of this non-GAAP measure may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. This measure is not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, it is presented as a supplemental measure of the company's performance that management finds useful in assessing the company's financial performance and believes is useful to securities analysts, investors and others in assessing the company's performance over time. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.


CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

PREDECESSOR COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


Successor

Predecessor

Three Months 

Ended 

December 31,

2017

Year Ended

December 31,

2017

Period from 

July 26, 2016 to

 December 31,

2016

Period from

January 1, 2016

to July 25, 2016

Year Ended

 December 31,

2015

Revenues:









Coal revenues

$

292,403

$

1,392,481

$

431,692


$

344,692

$

816,010

Freight and handling revenues

55,991

247,402

70,544


52,076

97,237

Other revenues

4,251

10,086

4,060


14,343

12,774

Total revenues

352,645

1,649,969

506,296


411,111

926,021

Costs and expenses:









Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

247,876

1,090,660

324,961


324,732

730,812

Freight and handling costs

55,991

247,402

70,544


52,076

97,237

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,618

34,910

5,973


66,076

149,197

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

9,896

59,007

61,281


11,567

2,223

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

11,365

67,459

19,135


29,568

44,158

Asset impairment and restructuring








3,096

297,425

Secondary offering costs

(8)

4,491







Total other operating (income) loss:









Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



3,221

(10,616)





Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(29,686)

(38,886)







Other expenses

88

178




2,184

(99)

Total costs and expenses

305,140

1,468,442

471,278


489,299

1,320,953

Income (loss) from operations

47,505

181,527

35,018


(78,188)

(394,932)

Other income (expense):









Interest expense

(7,897)

(35,977)

(20,496)


(2)

(28)

Interest income

94

210

23


19

4

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(38,701)







Equity loss in affiliates

(1,218)

(3,339)

(2,287)


(2,735)

(7,712)

Mark-to-market adjustment for warrant derivative liability





(33,975)





Bargain purchase gain



1,011

7,719





Miscellaneous income, net

748

1,025

232


473

(85)

Total other expense, net

(8,273)

(75,771)

(48,784)


(2,245)

(7,821)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before reorganization items and income taxes

39,232

105,756

(13,766)


(80,433)

(402,753)

Reorganization items, net








(20,989)

(10,085)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

39,232

105,756

(13,766)


(101,422)

(412,838)

Income tax benefit

75,418

67,979

1,920


39,881

155,052

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

114,650

173,735

(11,846)


(61,541)

(257,786)

Discontinued operations:









(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(36,619)

(36,894)

1,467


(679)

(259,317)

Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued operations

18,611

17,681

(551)


(4,992)

99,543

(Loss) income from discontinued operations

(18,008)

(19,213)

916


(5,671)

(159,774)

Net income (loss)

$

96,642

$

154,522

$

(10,930)


$

(67,212)

$

(417,560)











Basic income (loss) per common share:









Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

11.50

$

17.01

$

(1.15)





(Loss) income from discontinued operations

$

(1.81)

$

(1.89)

$

0.09





Net income (loss)

$

9.69

$

15.12

$

(1.06)
















Diluted income (loss) per common share









Income (loss) from continuing operations

$

10.83

$

16.13

$

(1.15)





(Loss) income from discontinued operations

$

(1.70)

$

(1.78)

$

0.09





Net income (loss)

$

9.13

$

14.35

$

(1.06)
















Weighted average shares - basic

9,971,877

10,216,464

10,309,310





Weighted average shares - diluted

10,583,744

10,770,005

10,309,310





CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Successor

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2016

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

141,924

$

127,948

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of       December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016

127,326

164,038

Inventories, net

69,561

69,692

Assets held for sale

171

1,714

Short-term restricted cash

11,615


Short-term deposits

12,366

66

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

59,693

34,483

Current assets - discontinued operations

40,498

27,275

Total current assets

463,154

425,216

Property, plant, and equipment, net

196,579

155,982

Other acquired intangibles (net of accumulated amortization of $28,662 and $61,851 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively)

18,458

87,149

Long-term restricted cash

40,421

43,341

Long-term deposits

3,607

54,420

Deferred income taxes

78,744


Other non-current assets

28,005

17,465

Non-current assets - discontinued operations

7,632

163,179

Total assets

$

836,600

$

946,752

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Current portion of long-term debt

$

10,730

$

1,591

Trade accounts payable

76,319

80,796

Acquisition-related obligations - current

15,080

27,258

Liabilities held for sale

27,161


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

58,771

65,379

Current liabilities - discontinued operations

54,114

43,588

Total current liabilities

242,175

218,612

Long-term debt

361,973

345,403

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term

20,332

59,088

Asset retirement obligations

52,434

78,763

Other non-current liabilities

59,276

86,541

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations

7,762

121,121

Total liabilities

743,952

909,528

Commitments and Contingencies


Stockholders' Equity


Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 2.0 million shares authorized, none issued




Common stock - par value $0.01, 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017 and 10.3 million issued and outstanding at December 31, 2016

108

103

Additional paid-in capital

40,616

45,964

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,948)

2,087

Treasury stock, at cost: 0.8 million shares at December 31, 2017 and none issued at December 31, 2016

(50,092)


Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

103,964

(10,930)

Total stockholders' equity

92,648

37,224

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

836,600

$

946,752

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND

PREDECESSOR COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)


Successor

Predecessor

Year Ended

December 31,

2017

Period from

    July 26, 2016 to

December 31,

2016

Period from

January 1, 2016

to July 25, 2016

Year Ended

December 31,

2015

Operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$

154,522

$

(10,930)


$

(67,212)

$

(417,560)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

65,000

43,978


85,379

202,115

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

59,007

61,281


11,567

2,223

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount

7,531

4,936





Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations

3,221

(10,616)





Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(38,886)







Bargain purchase gain

(1,011)

(7,719)





Equity loss in affiliates

3,325

2,280


2,726

7,700

Mark-to-market adjustment for warrant derivative liability



33,975





Mark-to-market adjustments for derivatives








4,683

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

21,275

10,819


12,422

17,897

Employee benefit plans, net

11,739

3,154


11,917

11,091

Deferred income taxes

(78,744)

(1,180)


(34,889)

(250,680)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment



216


216

17,438

Loss on sale of Powder River Basin

36,086







Asset impairment and restructuring






3,755

558,699

Non-cash reorganization items, net






3,837

7,726

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

13,665







Stock-based compensation

20,372

1,424


658

2,668

Other, net

2,314

1,356


38

207

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Trade accounts receivable, net

34,840

(114,244)


42,793

41,403

Inventories, net

441

(32,046)


16,693

2,440

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(40,425)

(817)


5,172

(2,399)

Restricted cash

(8,695)

49,459


(16,339)

(4,190)

Deposits

38,447

(55,407)


(275)

(1,566)

Other non-current assets

24,498

(14,681)


2,956

4,216

Trade accounts payable

31,138

59,242


(6,665)

(1,534)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(12,207)

51,053


3,680

(31,826)

Acquisition-related obligations

(22,800)

(9,300)





Asset retirement obligations

(2,567)

(514)


(2,143)

(3,619)

Other non-current liabilities

(16,521)

5,199


(15,596)

(16,270)

Net cash provided by operating activities

305,565

70,918


60,690

150,862

Investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(83,121)

(34,497)


(23,433)

(59,533)

Acquisition of mineral rights under federal lease








(42,130)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

2,579

1,787


526

10,503

Capital contributions to equity affiliates

(5,691)

(2,738)


(2,122)

(5,874)

Cash acquired in acquisition



51,000





Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate

(13,293)







Cash paid on sale of Powder River Basin

(21,375)







Other, net

(406)







Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(121,307)

15,552


(25,029)

(97,034)

Financing activities:







Proceeds from borrowings on debt

396,000

42,500





Principal repayments of debt

(369,500)







Principal repayments of capital lease obligations

(1,009)

(243)


(42)

(1,835)

Debt issuance costs

(14,385)

(243)





Debt extinguishment costs

(25,036)







Common stock repurchases and related expenses

(49,932)







Debt amendment costs

(4,520)







Proceeds from exercise of warrants

352







Dividend paid

(100,735)







Principal repayments of notes payable

(1,517)

(536)





Transfers to Alpha






(35,780)

(51,750)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(170,282)

41,478


(35,822)

(53,585)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

13,976

127,948


(161)

243

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

127,948




269

26

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

141,924

$

127,948


$

108

$

269









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$

40,635

$

356


$



$


Cash paid for income taxes

$

13,328

$




$



$


Cash received from income tax refunds

$



$




$



$

3,915

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Capital leases and capital financing - equipment

$

1,574

$

3,473


$



$


Accrued capital expenditures

$

9,408

$

4,778


$

13,376

$

17,213

Issuance of equity in connection with acquisition

$



$

44,644


$



$


Issuance of 10% Senior Secured First Lien Notes in connection with acquisition

$



$

285,936


$



$


Issuance of GUC Distribution Note in connection with acquisition

$



$

4,208


$



$


Issuance of warrants in connection with acquisition

$



$

1,167


$



$


CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:


Successor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

21,720

$

(5,251)

$

12,436

$

85,745

$

114,650

Interest expense

2

(872)



8,767

7,897

Interest income

(14)

(1)



(79)

(94)

Income tax benefit







(75,418)

(75,418)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

5,494

3,881



243

9,618

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations







(29,686)

(29,686)

Secondary offering costs







(8)

(8)

Accretion expense

1,386

1,041





2,427

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





9,896



9,896

Expenses related to dividend

(262)

27



(2,934)

(3,169)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

28,326

$

(1,175)

$

22,332

$

(13,370)

$

36,113




















(1) Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back accretion expense, a non-cash expense, to align with industry peer group methodology.

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had adjusted EBITDA of $8,573 for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Segment Information:



Successor

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

90,423

$

62,959

$

198,990

$

273

$

352,645

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

5,494

$

3,881

$



$

243

$

9,618

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

9,896

$



$

9,896

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

28,326

$

(1,175)

$

22,332

$

(13,370)

$

36,113

Capital expenditures

$

9,660

$

14,642

$



$

141

$

24,443




















(1) Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back accretion expense, a non-cash expense, to align with industry peer group methodology.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

150,304

$

36,604

$

29,639

$

(42,812)

$

173,735

Interest expense

(90)

(1,505)



37,572

35,977

Interest income

(22)

(1)



(187)

(210)

Income tax benefit







(67,979)

(67,979)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

18,941

15,087



882

34,910

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations







3,221

3,221

Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations







(38,886)

(38,886)

Secondary offering costs







4,491

4,491

Loss on early extinguishment of debt







38,701

38,701

Bargain purchase gain







(1,011)

(1,011)

Accretion expense

5,770

4,164





9,934

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net





59,007



59,007

Expenses related to dividend

115

84



6,168

6,367

Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

$

175,018

$

54,433

$

88,646

$

(59,840)

$

258,257




















(1) Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back accretion expense, a non-cash expense, to align with industry peer group methodology.

(2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had adjusted EBITDA of $41,863 for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Segment Information:



Successor

Year Ended December 31, 2017

CAPP

NAPP

Trading and Logistics

All Other

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

460,023

$

306,563

$

882,548

$

835

$

1,649,969

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

18,941

$

15,087

$



$

882

$

34,910

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

$



$



$

59,007

$



$

59,007

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

175,018

$

54,433

$

88,646

$

(59,840)

$

258,257

Capital expenditures

$

20,494

$

51,007

$



$

1,200

$

72,701




















(1) Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back accretion expense, a non-cash expense, to align with industry peer group methodology.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per ton data)



Successor

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Three Months Ended 

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Revenues:






Coal revenues:






Steam

$

59,723

16.9

%

$

286,662

17.4

%

Met

232,680

66.0

%

1,105,819

67.0

%

Freight and handling revenues

55,991

15.9

%

247,402

15.0

%

Other revenues

4,251

1.2

%

10,086

0.6

%

Total revenues

$

352,645

100.0

%

$

1,649,969

100.0

%








Tons sold:






Steam

1,381



6,741


Met

2,061



8,916


Total

3,442



15,657










Coal sales realization per ton:






Steam

$

43.25



$

42.53


Met

$

112.90



$

124.03


Average

$

84.95



$

88.94



Successor

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Three Months Ended 

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Coal revenues (1):






CAPP Operations

$

90,220

25.6

%

$

458,806

27.8

%

NAPP Operations

61,089

17.3

%

301,789

18.3

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

141,094

40.0

%

631,886

38.3

%

Total coal revenues

$

292,403

82.9

%

$

1,392,481

84.4

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

827



3,901


NAPP Operations

1,392



6,904


Trading and Logistics Operations

1,223



4,852










Coal sales realization per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

109.09



$

117.61


NAPP Operations

$

43.89



$

43.71


Trading and Logistics Operations

$

115.37



$

130.23


Average

$

84.95



$

88.94














(1) Does not include any portion of the price paid by our export customers to transport coal to the relevant outbound shipping port.


Successor

(In thousands, except for per ton data)

Three Months Ended 

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Year Ended 

December 31, 2017

% of Total Revenues

Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

$

247,876

70.3

%

$

1,090,660

66.1

%

Freight and handling costs

55,991

15.9

%

247,402

15.0

%

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,618

2.7

%

34,910

2.1

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net

9,896

2.8

%

59,007

3.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above)

11,365

3.2

%

67,459

4.1

%

Secondary offering costs

(8)

%

4,491

0.3

%

Total other operating (income) loss:






Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations



%

3,221

0.2

%

Gain (loss) on settlement of acquisition-related obligations

(29,686)

(8.4)%

(38,886)

(2.4)%

Other expenses

88

%

178

%

Total costs and expenses

305,140

86.5

%

1,468,442

89.0

%

Other (expense) income:






   Interest expense

(7,897)

(2.2)%

(35,977)

(2.2)%

   Interest income

94

%

210

%

   Loss on early extinguishment of debt



%

(38,701)

(2.3)%

   Equity loss in affiliates

(1,218)

(0.3)%

(3,339)

(0.2)%

   Bargain purchase gain



%

1,011

0.1

%

   Miscellaneous income, net

748

0.2

%

1,025

0.1

%

Total other expense, net

(8,273)

(2.3)%

(75,771)

(4.6)%

Income tax benefit

75,418

21.4

%

67,979

4.1

%

Net income from continuing operations

$

114,650

32.5

%

$

173,735

10.5

%








Cost of coal sales:






CAPP Operations

$

63,282

17.9

%

$

290,954

17.6

%

NAPP Operations

$

65,201

18.5

%

$

256,558

15.5

%

Trading and Logistics Operations

$

119,393

33.9

%

$

543,148

32.9

%








Tons sold:






CAPP Operations

827



3,901


NAPP Operations

1,392



6,904


Trading and Logistics Operations

1,223



4,852










Cost of coal sales per ton:






CAPP Operations

$

76.52



$

74.58


NAPP Operations

$

46.84



$

37.16


Trading and Logistics Operations

$

97.62



$

111.94










Coal margin per ton (1):






CAPP Operations

$

32.57



$

43.03


NAPP Operations

$

(2.95)



$

6.55


Trading and Logistics Operations

$

17.75



$

18.29














(1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contura-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-results-300621655.html

SOURCE Contura Energy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.conturaenergy.com

Also from this source

Feb 13, 2018, 16:15 ET Contura Announces Board Member Resignation

Feb 12, 2018, 08:00 ET Contura Announces 2018 Guidance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Contura Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results

News provided by

Contura Energy, Inc.

09:00 ET