Contura Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc., a leading U.S. coal supplier, today reported results for the second quarter and year-to-date through June 30, 2018.

Highlights include:

Net Income from continuing operations of $75 million for the second quarter 2018 compared with $18 million in the same period last year (1)

Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million for the quarter compared with $73 million in the same period last year (1)

Merger with Alpha progressing with important milestones achieved; transaction expected to close before year-end, likely in early- to mid-fourth quarter

Strong Trading and Logistics performance, increasing 2018 guidance to 5.6 million to 6.2 million tons

Cumberland soft clay issue mitigated ahead of schedule; mine back to full operation

(millions, except per share) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2018(1) 2017(1) 2018(1) 2017(1) Net income(2) $74.6 $18.4 $132.9 $49.4 Net income(2) per diluted share $7.24 $1.69 $12.91 $4.57 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $86.1 $73.1 $185.1 $192.6 Operating cash flow(4) $145.9 $44.0 $115.6 $186.2 Capital expenditures $18.9 $18.6 $38.3 $30.5 Tons of coal sold 4.4 4.1 8.2 8.4

1. Excludes discontinued operations. 2. From continuing operations. 3. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules. 4. Includes discontinued operations.

"Between another robust result from our Trading and Logistics segment and the continued progress we are making toward consummating our transaction with Alpha, this past quarter was a very productive one for Contura Energy," said Kevin Crutchfield, chief executive officer. "I am proud of our teams across the organization for delivering an overall strong quarterly performance despite the headwinds we faced through the geologic challenges at Cumberland and a subpar rail performance that capped what could have been even greater returns from our export sales."

Financial Performance

Total revenues in the second quarter were $528.9 million. Coal revenues, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues, in the second quarter were $423.9 million, with Central Appalachia (CAPP) coal revenues accounting for $152.2 million, Trading and Logistics (T&L) accounting for $201.0 million, and Northern Appalachia (NAPP) coal revenues totaling $70.7 million. Comparatively, in the second quarter 2017, CAPP revenues were $111.2 million, T&L revenues were $179.3 million, and NAPP accounted for $77.3 million of the $367.9 million in total coal revenues.

CAPP coal shipments for the second quarter 2018 were 1.2 million tons at an average per-ton realization of $128.51, compared to 1.0 million tons at $112.37 per ton in the prior year second quarter. Contura shipped 1.6 million tons of NAPP coal during the quarter at an average per-ton realization of $44.98, down from 1.8 million tons at $42.08 per ton in the second quarter 2017. As previously announced, NAPP volumes in the quarter were impacted by geologic conditions including a reduced coal seam thickness and localized soft clay issues. In the T&L segment, coal volumes increased from 1.3 million tons in the prior year period to 1.6 million tons in the second quarter 2018, while the average T&L realization decreased from $138.97 per ton to $123.39 per ton during the same period.

Freight and handling fulfillment revenues and other revenues in the second quarter 2018 were $101.3 million and $3.8 million, respectively, compared with $69.7 million and $2.1 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Total costs and expenses during the second quarter 2018 were $444.2 million and cost of coal sales was $331.6 million , compared with $406.6 million and $286.9 million , respectively, in the same period a year ago. Total expenses were negatively impacted by approximately $5.8 million in net demurrage costs due to poor rail service throughout the quarter, affecting primarily export met shipments. The cost of coal sales in CAPP for the quarter averaged $75.93 per ton, up from $73.13 in the prior year period. The CAPP cost includes $1.12 per ton in idle costs. NAPP costs at $40.95 per ton were impacted by the aforementioned geologic conditions experienced during the quarter, which reduced production volume. NAPP costs included idle costs of $0.96 per ton. In the year ago period, NAPP cost of coal sales averaged $33.01 per ton. In the T&L segment, the cost of coal sales during the second quarter 2018 was $108.85 per ton versus $119.03 per ton in the second quarter 2017.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the second quarter 2018 were $12.0 million , down from $26.3 million in the year ago period. The year ago period included approximately $12.0 million in expenses related to the special dividend, business development expenses, and costs related to the company's filing of a registration statement with the SEC. Included in the SG&A costs for the second quarter 2018 are approximately $1.8 million in non-cash stock compensation and accrued expenses of $2.5 million related to incentive bonus plans. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $11.2 million during the second quarter and amortization of acquired intangibles was $1.1 million , compared with $8.9 million and $14.6 million respectively, in the same period last year, excluding discontinued operations.

Contura reported net income from continuing operations of $74.6 million , or $7.24 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018. In the second quarter 2017, the company had net income from continuing operations of $18.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $86.1 million for the second quarter, compared with $73.1 million in the prior year quarter, adjusted to remove the impact of discontinued operations.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities, including discontinued operations, for the second quarter 2018 was $145.9 million and capital expenditures for the second quarter was $18.9 million. As expected, working capital provided significant cash in the second quarter, including $60.0 million from accounts receivable and $22.2 million from reduced inventories, offset by $15.6 million used in accounts payable. In the prior year period, the cash provided by operating activities was $44.0 million and capital expenditures were $18.6 million. Capital expenditures of $4.0 million from discontinued operations are excluded from the prior year total.

At the end of June 2018, Contura had $199.3 million in unrestricted cash. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2018, was approximately $367.1 million. At the end of the quarter, the company had total liquidity of $314.4 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $199.3 million and $115.1 million of unused commitments available under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility. As of June 30, 2018, the company had no borrowings and $9.9 million letters of credit outstanding under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility.

Alpha Merger Update

On April 30, 2018, the company jointly announced a definitive merger agreement with ANR, Inc. and Alpha Natural Resources Holdings, Inc. (together, "Alpha"), which is expected to create the largest metallurgical coal supplier in the U.S. complemented by a cost-competitive thermal coal portfolio.

Since the merger announcement, several key milestones have been achieved. On July 2, 2018, Contura and Alpha received early termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act). The company also announced on July 16, 2018 that Contura had filed a confidential registration statement on form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The transaction is expected to close prior to year-end 2018, likely in early- to mid-fourth quarter. As previously indicated, the merger is expected to generate synergies in the range of $30 million to $50 million annually.

For additional information regarding the transaction, see the presentation titled "Contura + Alpha: Transformative Combination" at www.conturaenergy.com/financials.

Other Business Updates

On July 2, 2018, the company announced an updated 2018 production outlook for the Cumberland mine, its longwall thermal coal mine located in NAPP. Due to unforeseen geologic conditions including reduced coal seam thickness and localized soft clay influences within the coal seam, both production and processing were temporarily slowed. Full coal production resumed August 1, 2018 at the Cumberland mine as the previously announced challenges due to localized geologic conditions are no longer impacting production or processing.

On December 11, 2017, the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Contura Coal West, LLC, completed a transaction to sell the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming, along with related coal reserves, equipment, infrastructure and other real properties, to Blackjewel L.L.C. The reclamation bonds required to effectuate the permit transfer for those properties have since been submitted to the state of Wyoming by Blackjewel L.L.C. and, along with the permit transfer applications, are under review by the Wyoming Attorney General and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

2018 Full-Year Guidance

None of the guidance ranges described herein include any potential effects of the transaction with Alpha, which is expected to close prior to year-end 2018.

The company expects total 2018 coal shipments to be in the range of 15.4 million to 16.8 million tons. CAPP metallurgical coal guidance remains at 3.7 million to 4.1 million tons and guidance for the T&L segment is increased to 5.6 million to 6.2 million tons from a range of 5.0 million to 5.6 million tons. As previously announced, NAPP shipments, sold primarily into thermal markets, are now anticipated to be between 6.1 million and 6.5 million tons in 2018.

As of July 31, 2018, 68% of the midpoint of anticipated 2018 CAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $131.48, with an additional 18% committed and either unpriced or priced based on various indices. Based on the midpoint of guidance, 100% of anticipated 2018 NAPP coal shipments were committed and priced at an average expected per-ton realization of $43.71.

Contura is maintaining its previously announced guidance for 2018 CAPP cost of coal sales per ton of $70.00 to $75.00. As recently updated, NAPP cost estimates are projected to be between $35.00 to $38.00 per ton due to unexpected geologic conditions that temporarily impacted both production and processing. Additionally, costs related to the company's idle operations are expected to be between $10 million and $12 million for the full-year 2018.

The margin from Contura's T&L platform is expected to average $9 to $15 per ton for the full-year 2018.

As previously announced, Contura's SG&A guidance is estimated at $32 million to $36 million, excluding one-time and non-recurring items, annual incentive bonuses and stock compensation. Capital expenditure guidance is increased to a range of $72 million to $82 million, due primarily to additional capitalization of development work in NAPP while the longwall was idled and the company's strategic decision to convert a CAPP mine from a third-party contract operation to a company-operated mine. Depreciation, depletion and amortization for 2018 is expected to be between $40 million and $50 million. The company expects 2018 cash interest expense to be between $25 million and $27 million.

in millions of tons Low High CAPP 3.7 4.1 NAPP 6.1 6.5 Total Production 9.8 10.6 Contura Trading & Logistics 5.6 6.2 Total Shipments 15.4 16.8 Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price CAPP4 68% $131.48 NAPP 100% $43.71 Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed CAPP4 18% Costs per ton Low High CAPP $70.00 $75.00 NAPP $35.00 $38.00 Margin per ton Low High Contura Trading & Logistics $9 $15 In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $32 $36 Idle Operations Expense $10 $12 Cash Interest Expense $25 $27 DD&A $40 $50 Capital Expenditures $72 $82 Tax Rate 0% 5%

Notes: 1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 31, 2018. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. CAPP committed tons and price information represent captive Contura production and does not include Trading and Logistics. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation, accrual of incentive bonus and non-recurring business development expenses.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) provided throughout this press release, Contura has presented the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes various items detailed in the attached reconciliation tables.

The definition of this non-GAAP measure may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends. This measure is not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, it is presented as a supplemental measure of the company's performance that management finds useful in assessing the company's financial performance and believes is useful to securities analysts, investors and others in assessing the company's performance over time. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Coal revenues $ 525,168 $ 367,862 $ 1,003,533 $ 780,900 Freight and handling revenues — 69,696 — 129,919 Other revenues 3,750 2,110 7,717 3,968 Total revenues 528,918 439,668 1,011,250 914,787 Costs and expenses: Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 331,590 286,915 629,128 571,320 Freight and handling costs 101,310 69,696 176,976 129,919 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,222 8,939 22,810 17,788 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,104 14,585 11,310 34,243 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 11,951 26,319 31,108 40,148 Merger related costs 3,423 — 3,883 — Secondary offering costs — 2,496 — 3,438 Total other operating (income) loss: Gain on disposal of assets (16,502) — (16,502) — Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations — 6,739 — 2,382 Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations — (9,200) (292) (9,200) Other expenses 95 81 288 81 Total costs and expenses 444,193 406,570 858,709 790,119 Income from operations 84,725 33,098 152,541 124,668 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,779) (8,338) (17,984) (19,614) Interest income 191 42 322 73 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (38,701) Equity loss in affiliates (1,170) (496) (1,233) (1,709) Bargain purchase gain — 642 — 642 Miscellaneous income, net (270) (219) (583) (192) Total other expense, net (10,028) (8,369) (19,478) (59,501) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 74,697 24,729 133,063 65,167 Income tax expense (55) (6,329) (121) (15,811) Net income from continuing operations 74,642 18,400 132,942 49,356 Discontinued operations: Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (854) (9,019) (2,213) (4,000) Income tax benefit from discontinued operations — 3,231 — 2,366 Loss from discontinued operations (854) (5,788) (2,213) (1,634) Net income $ 73,788 $ 12,612 $ 130,729 $ 47,722 Basic income (loss) per common share: Income from continuing operations $ 7.75 $ 1.78 $ 13.87 $ 4.79 Loss from discontinued operations (0.08) (0.56) (0.23) (0.16) Net income $ 7.67 $ 1.22 $ 13.64 $ 4.63 Diluted income (loss) per common share Income from continuing operations $ 7.24 $ 1.69 $ 12.91 $ 4.57 Loss from discontinued operations (0.08) (0.53) (0.22) (0.15) Net income $ 7.16 $ 1.16 $ 12.69 $ 4.42 Weighted average shares - basic 9,625,874 10,309,612 9,587,457 10,309,520 Weighted average shares - diluted 10,306,043 10,874,175 10,299,539 10,801,228

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,252 $ 141,924 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 168,310 127,326 Inventories, net 74,464 69,561 Assets held for sale — 171 Short-term restricted cash 11,680 11,615 Short-term deposits 6,619 12,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,054 59,693 Current assets - discontinued operations 26,231 40,498 Total current assets 529,610 463,154 Property, plant, and equipment, net 207,805 196,579 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $3,851 and $28,662 as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 7,149 18,458 Long-term restricted cash 35,240 40,421 Long-term deposits 9,238 3,607 Deferred income taxes 78,744 78,744 Other non-current assets 34,285 28,005 Non-current assets - discontinued operations — 7,632 Total assets $ 902,071 $ 836,600 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 5,435 $ 10,730 Trade accounts payable 74,000 76,319 Acquisition-related obligations - current 13,788 15,080 Liabilities held for sale 1,305 27,161 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,615 58,771 Current liabilities - discontinued operations 26,138 54,114 Total current liabilities 177,281 242,175 Long-term debt 361,649 361,973 Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 20,852 20,332 Asset retirement obligations 55,313 52,434 Other non-current liabilities 61,748 59,276 Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 82 7,762 Total liabilities 676,925 743,952 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 2.0 million shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock - par value $0.01, 20.0 million shares authorized, 10.8 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 10.7 million issued and 9.9 million outstanding at December 31, 2017 108 108 Additional paid-in capital 47,273 40,616 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,998) (1,948) Treasury stock, at cost: 0.9 million shares at June 30, 2018 and 0.8 million shares



at December 31, 2017 (54,930) (50,092) Retained earnings 234,693 103,964 Total stockholders' equity 225,146 92,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 902,071 $ 836,600

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income $ 130,729 $ 47,722 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,810 34,277 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 11,310 34,243 Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 3,020 4,441 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 1,499 1,206 Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations — 2,382 Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (292) (9,200) Gain on disposal of assets (16,502) (708) Bargain purchase gain — (642) Accretion of asset retirement obligations 4,056 11,049 Employee benefit plans, net 5,324 5,539 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 38,701 Stock-based compensation 7,125 6,598 Equity in loss of affiliates 1,233 1,701 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (54,706) 8,905 Net cash provided by operating activities 115,606 186,214 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (38,349) (35,508) Payments on disposal of assets (10,250) — Proceeds on disposal of assets 464 2,272 Capital contributions to equity affiliates (525) (3,090) Purchase of additional ownership interest in equity affiliate — (13,293) Other, net (1,446) (408) Net cash used in investing activities (50,106) (50,027) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on debt — 396,000 Principal repayments of debt (5,323) (357,500) Principal repayments of capital lease obligations (139) (504) Debt issuance costs — (14,385) Debt extinguishment costs — (25,036) Debt amendment costs — (4,520) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (4,838) — Principal repayments of notes payable (2,939) (726) Other, net (49) 11 Net cash used in financing activities (13,288) (6,660) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 52,212 129,527 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 193,960 171,289 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 246,172 $ 300,816 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest 13,431 $ 27,738 Cash paid for taxes $ 2 $ 13,110 Cash received for income tax refunds $ 13,457 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Capital leases and capital financing - equipment $ 344 $ 283 Accrued capital expenditures $ 4,289 $ 13,132 Dividend Declaration $ — $ 92,786

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,252 $ 244,019 Short-term restricted cash 11,680 — Long-term restricted cash 35,240 56,797 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 246,172 $ 300,816

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 73,140 $ 3,090 $ 22,342 $ (23,930) $ 74,642 Interest expense 3 (417) — 9,193 8,779 Interest income (6) (10) (18) (157) (191) Income tax expense — — — 55 55 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,742 5,295 — 185 11,222 Merger related costs — — — 3,423 3,423 Non-cash stock compensation expense — — — 1,876 1,876 Gain on sale of disposal group (1) (16,386) — — — (16,386) Accretion expense 655 941 — — 1,596 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net — — 1,104 — 1,104 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 63,148 $ 8,899 $ 23,428 $ (9,355) $ 86,120

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($1,102) for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment Information: Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Total revenues $ 152,707 $ 72,092 $ 303,226 $ 893 $ 528,918 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 5,742 $ 5,295 $ — $ 185 $ 11,222 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ — $ — $ 1,104 $ — $ 1,104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,148 $ 8,899 $ 23,428 $ (9,355) $ 86,120 Capital expenditures $ 8,173 $ 10,572 $ — $ 163 $ 18,908

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 123,000 $ 6,205 $ 54,894 $ (51,157) $ 132,942 Interest expense 312 (349) — 18,021 17,984 Interest income (10) (12) (18) (282) (322) Income tax expense — — — 121 121 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,978 10,463 — 369 22,810 Merger related costs — — — 3,883 3,883 Management restructuring costs (1) — — — 2,659 2,659 Non-cash stock compensation expense — — — 6,355 6,355 Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations — — — (292) (292) Gain on sale of disposal group (2) (16,386) — — — (16,386) Accretion expense 2,174 1,882 — — 4,056 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net — — 11,310 — 11,310 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 121,068 $ 18,189 $ 66,186 $ (20,323) $ 185,120

(1) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes in the six months ended June 30, 2018. (2) During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell a disposal group (comprised of property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations) within our CAPP segment. From the date the Company entered into the asset purchase agreement through the transaction close date, the property, plant and equipment and associated asset retirement obligations were classified as held for sale in amounts representing the fair value of the disposal group. Upon permit transfer, the transaction closed on April 2, 2018. The Company paid $10,000 in connection with the transaction, which was paid into escrow on March 27, 2018 and transferred to the buyer at the transaction close date, and expects to pay a series of additional cash payments in the aggregate amount of $1,500, per the terms stated in the agreement, and recorded a gain on sale of $16,386 within gain on disposal of assets within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (3) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of ($2,368) for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Segment Information: Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Total revenues $ 287,543 $ 135,229 $ 586,245 $ 2,233 $ 1,011,250 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 11,978 $ 10,463 $ — $ 369 $ 22,810 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ — $ — $ 11,310 $ — $ 11,310 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,068 $ 18,189 $ 66,186 $ (20,323) $ 185,120 Capital expenditures $ 15,845 $ 22,341 $ — $ 163 $ 38,349

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 33,979 $ 14,871 $ 10,921 $ (41,371) $ 18,400 Interest expense (153) (420) — 8,911 8,338 Interest income (2) — — (40) (42) Income tax expense — — — 6,329 6,329 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,206 3,506 — 227 8,939 Non-cash stock compensation expense — — 166 5,001 5,167 Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations — — — 6,739 6,739 Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations — — — (9,200) (9,200) Secondary offering costs — — — 2,496 2,496 Bargain purchase gain — — — (642) (642) Accretion expense 1,461 1,041 — — 2,502 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net — — 14,585 — 14,585 Expenses related to Special Dividend 377 57 — 9,102 9,536 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 40,868 $ 19,055 $ 25,672 $ (12,448) $ 73,147

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $2,446 for the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Segment Information: Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Total revenues $ 111,525 $ 78,668 $ 249,244 $ 231 $ 439,668 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 5,206 $ 3,506 $ — $ 227 $ 8,939 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ — $ — $ 14,585 $ — $ 14,585 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,868 $ 19,055 $ 25,672 $ (12,448) $ 73,147 Capital expenditures $ 5,140 $ 12,610 $ — $ 858 $ 18,608

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures: Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 98,346 $ 45,155 $ 16,590 $ (110,735) $ 49,356 Interest expense (93) (369) — 20,076 19,614 Interest income (5) — — (68) (73) Income tax expense — — — 15,811 15,811 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,711 6,662 — 415 17,788 Non-cash stock compensation expense — — 209 6,389 6,598 Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations — — — 2,382 2,382 Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations — — — (9,200) (9,200) Secondary offering costs — — — 3,438 3,438 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 38,701 38,701 Bargain purchase gain — — — (642) (642) Accretion expense 2,923 2,082 — — 5,005 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net — — 34,243 — 34,243 Expenses related to Special Dividend 377 57 — 9,102 9,536 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) $ 112,259 $ 53,587 $ 51,042 $ (24,331) $ 192,557

(1) The Company's Adjusted EBITDA calculation has been modified to add back non-cash stock compensation expense to align with industry peer group methodology. (2) Pursuant to the PRB divestiture and classification as a discontinued operation, the Company is no longer presenting a PRB reporting segment. The former PRB reporting segment had Adjusted EBITDA of $18,761 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Segment Information: Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 CAPP NAPP Trading and



Logistics All Other Consolidated Total revenues $ 260,604 $ 176,980 $ 476,809 $ 394 $ 914,787 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization $ 10,711 $ 6,662 $ — $ 415 $ 17,788 Amortization of acquired intangibles, net $ — $ — $ 34,243 $ — $ 34,243 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,259 $ 53,587 $ 51,042 $ (24,331) $ 192,557 Capital expenditures $ 7,189 $ 22,209 $ — $ 1,058 $ 30,456

CONTURA ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per ton data) Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Revenues: Coal revenues: Steam $ 55,935 $ 74,459 $ (18,524) (24.9) % Met 367,923 293,403 74,520 25.4 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues 101,310 69,696 31,614 45.4 % Other revenues 3,750 2,110 1,640 77.7 % Total revenues $ 528,918 $ 439,668 $ 89,250 20.3 % Tons sold: Steam 1,343 1,802 (459) (25.5) % Met 3,042 2,316 726 31.3 % Total 4,385 4,118 267 6.5 % Coal sales realization per ton (1): Steam $ 41.65 $ 41.32 $ 0.33 0.8 % Met $ 120.95 $ 126.69 $ (5.74) (4.5) % Average $ 96.66 $ 89.33 $ 7.33 8.2 % Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Coal revenues (1): CAPP Operations $ 152,154 $ 111,244 $ 40,910 36.8 % NAPP Operations 70,708 77,347 (6,639) (8.6) % Trading and Logistics Operations 200,996 179,271 21,725 12.1 % Total coal revenues $ 423,858 $ 367,862 $ 55,996 15.2 % Tons sold: CAPP Operations 1,184 990 194 19.6 % NAPP Operations 1,572 1,838 (266) (14.5) % Trading and Logistics Operations 1,629 1,290 339 26.3 % Coal sales realization per ton (1): CAPP Operations $ 128.51 $ 112.37 $ 16.14 14.4 % NAPP Operations $ 44.98 $ 42.08 $ 2.90 6.9 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 123.39 $ 138.97 $ (15.58) (11.2) % Average $ 96.66 $ 89.33 $ 7.33 8.2 % (1) Does not include $101.3 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Three Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 331,590 $ 286,915 $ 44,675 15.6 % Freight and handling costs 101,310 69,696 31,614 45.4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11,222 8,939 2,283 25.5 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 1,104 14,585 (13,481) (92.4) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 11,951 26,319 (14,368) (54.6) % Merger related costs 3,423 — 3,423 100.0 % Secondary offering costs — 2,496 (2,496) (100.0) % Total other operating (income) loss: Gain on disposal of assets (16,502) — (16,502) (100.0) % Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations — 6,739 (6,739) (100.0) % Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations — (9,200) 9,200 100.0 % Other expenses 95 81 14 17.3 % Total costs and expenses 444,193 406,570 37,623 9.3 % Other (expense) income: Interest expense (8,779) (8,338) (441) (5.3) % Interest income 191 42 149 354.8 % Equity loss in affiliates (1,170) (496) (674) (135.9) % Bargain purchase gain — 642 (642) (100.0) % Miscellaneous income, net (270) (219) (51) (23.3) % Total other expense, net (10,028) (8,369) (1,659) (19.8) % Income tax expense (55) (6,329) 6,274 99.1 % Net income from continuing operations $ 74,642 $ 18,400 $ 56,242 305.7 % Cost of coal sales: CAPP Operations $ 89,903 $ 72,397 $ 17,506 24.2 % NAPP Operations $ 64,369 $ 60,668 $ 3,701 6.1 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 177,318 $ 153,554 $ 23,764 15.5 % Tons sold: CAPP Operations 1,184 990 194 19.6 % NAPP Operations 1,572 1,838 (266) (14.5) % Trading and Logistics Operations 1,629 1,290 339 26.3 % Cost of coal sales per ton: CAPP Operations $ 75.93 $ 73.13 $ 2.80 3.8 % NAPP Operations $ 40.95 $ 33.01 $ 7.94 24.1 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 108.85 $ 119.03 $ (10.18) (8.6) % Coal margin per ton (1): CAPP Operations $ 52.58 $ 39.24 $ 13.34 34.0 % NAPP Operations $ 4.03 $ 9.07 $ (5.04) (55.6) % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 14.54 $ 19.94 $ (5.40) (27.1) % (1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations. Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Revenues: Coal revenues: Steam $ 111,984 $ 166,255 $ (54,271) (32.6) % Met 714,573 614,645 99,928 16.3 % Freight and handling fulfillment revenues 176,976 129,919 47,057 36.2 % Other revenues 7,717 3,968 3,749 94.5 % Total revenues $ 1,011,250 $ 914,787 $ 96,463 10.5 % Tons sold: Steam 2,679 3,961 (1,282) (32.4) % Met 5,523 4,466 1,057 23.7 % Total 8,202 8,427 (225) (2.7) % Coal sales realization per ton (1): Steam $ 41.80 $ 41.97 $ (0.17) (0.4) % Met $ 129.38 $ 137.63 $ (8.25) (6.0) % Average $ 100.78 $ 92.67 $ 8.11 8.8 % Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Coal revenues (1): CAPP Operations $ 286,723 $ 259,975 $ 26,748 10.3 % NAPP Operations 132,166 175,001 (42,835) (24.5) % Trading and Logistics Operations 407,668 345,924 61,744 17.8 % Total coal revenues $ 826,557 $ 780,900 $ 45,657 5.8 % Tons sold: CAPP Operations 2,138 2,048 90 4.4 % NAPP Operations 2,986 4,038 (1,052) (26.1) % Trading and Logistics Operations 3,078 2,341 737 31.5 % Coal sales realization per ton (1): CAPP Operations $ 134.11 $ 126.94 $ 7.17 5.6 % NAPP Operations $ 44.26 $ 43.34 $ 0.92 2.1 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 132.45 $ 147.77 $ (15.32) (10.4) % Average $ 100.78 $ 92.67 $ 8.11 8.8 % (1) Does not include $177.0 million of freight and handling fulfillment revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Six Months Ended June 30, Increase (Decrease) (In thousands, except for per ton data) 2018 2017 $ or Tons % Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 629,128 $ 571,320 $ 57,808 10.1 % Freight and handling costs 176,976 129,919 47,057 36.2 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,810 17,788 5,022 28.2 % Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 11,310 34,243 (22,933) (67.0) % Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 31,108 40,148 (9,040) (22.5) % Merger related costs 3,883 — 3,883 100.0 % Secondary offering costs — 3,438 (3,438) (100.0) % Total other operating (income) loss: Gain on disposal of assets (16,502) — (16,502) (100.0) % Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations — 2,382 (2,382) (100.0) % Gain on settlement of acquisition-related obligations (292) (9,200) 8,908 96.8 % Other expenses 288 81 207 255.6 % Total costs and expenses 858,709 790,119 $ 68,590 8.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (17,984) (19,614) 1,630 8.3 % Interest income 322 73 249 341.1 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (38,701) 38,701 100.0 % Equity loss in affiliates (1,233) (1,709) 476 27.9 % Bargain purchase gain — 642 (642) (100.0) % Miscellaneous income, net (583) (192) (391) (203.6) % Total other expense, net (19,478) (59,501) 40,023 67.3 % Income tax expense (121) (15,811) 15,690 99.2 % Net income from continuing operations $ 132,942 $ 49,356 $ 83,586 169.4 % Cost of coal sales: CAPP Operations $ 168,170 $ 151,484 $ 16,686 11.0 % NAPP Operations $ 119,116 $ 125,647 $ (6,531) (5.2) % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 341,842 $ 294,381 $ 47,461 16.1 % Tons sold: CAPP Operations 2,138 2,048 $ 90 4.4 % NAPP Operations 2,986 4,038 $ (1,052) (26.1) % Trading and Logistics Operations 3,078 2,341 $ 737 31.5 % Cost of coal sales per ton: CAPP Operations $ 78.66 $ 73.97 $ 4.69 6.3 % NAPP Operations $ 39.89 $ 31.12 $ 8.77 28.2 % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 111.06 $ 125.75 $ (14.69) (11.7) % Coal margin per ton (1): CAPP Operations $ 55.45 $ 52.97 $ 2.48 4.7 % NAPP Operations $ 4.37 $ 12.22 $ (7.85) (64.2) % Trading and Logistics Operations $ 21.39 $ 22.02 $ (0.63) (2.9) % (1) Coal margin per ton for our reportable segments is calculated as coal sales realization per ton for our reportable segments less cost of coal sales per ton for our reportable segments. Coal margin per ton is not shown for our All Other category since it has no coal sales or coal production related to our continuing operations.

