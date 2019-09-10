Contura Subsidiary Receives National Reclamation Award

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading coal supplier, today announced that one of its affiliate operations, Paramont Contura, LLC's 88 Strip surface mine, earned the 2019 Outstanding Reclamation Award in the coal category given by the National Association of State Land Reclamationists (NASLR). The award was presented September 9 in a ceremony at the NASLR annual conference in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Nominated by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy (DMME), 88 Strip was evaluated and selected for the award based on criteria including compliance, post-mining land use, water quality, and innovation. The nomination also recognized a number of unique strategies and dynamic engineering principles employed at the site to overcome reclamation challenges or exceed mandated requirements.

"As evidenced by this and other past awards, 88 Strip continues to be an exemplary reclamation site," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "The widespread success of this location is due to the outstanding professionals at Paramont Contura who take great pride in their work and strive daily for excellence. The entire Contura team is proud of their accomplishments."

Within reclamation plans for 88 Strip, a Virginia state route was widened and partially relocated, resulting in a safer and straighter road for local citizens to travel. Additionally, 88 Strip includes over 340 acres of land in the Phase 1 bond reduction category with excellent grass and tree cover and outstanding drainage control, yielding exceptional water quality compliance rates. No water quality violations have been issued since 2006 when the permit began.

The NASLR Outstanding Reclamation Award is awarded annually to recognize outstanding achievements in the reclamation of mined land and promote the awareness and exchange of information for quality reclamation and environmental stewardship.

