CONTXTFUL Raises $2M in Seed Funds to Commercialize Its Receptivity™ & Rituals™ Products

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CONTXTFUL, a Montreal-based technology start-up focused on developing products that provide insights on mobile users, improving how advertisers and insurers interact with their customers, today announced it has raised $2 million in seed financing. The seed round is led by Fonds Innovexport and includes strategic investors such as Fonds Québecor Innovation inc., La Capitale Assureur de l'administration publique as well as Anges Québec, private angels and founding partners.

CONTXTFUL advances mobile interactions by measuring the human context. As a company generating new and unique data, CONTXTFUL goes far beyond traditional metrics to create actionable insights for a wide variety of applications within the advertising & insurance space. With their expertise in mobile sensor technology, the company leverages non-intrusive, non-private data, while complying to industry-wide privacy policies. This new technology has the potential to revolutionize how advertisers, publishers and insurers interact with their customers, creating more rewarding and win-win outcomes.

The company is commercializing 2 initial products:

Receptivity ™ , aimed at advertisers and publishers, to help them increase ad campaign performance and ad inventory monetization.

Rituals ™ , aimed at insurers, to help them identify and promote better risk reducing habits for their customers.

"We believe that our solution has the potential to redefine how companies interact with their online consumers by adding the Human Context in the equation. Understanding real-time behaviors of users interacting with their mobile devices is paramount to better tailor ads, improve user experience, adapt any content and encourage healthier habits. We help companies maximize performance and overall customer lifetime value. That being said, we believe in a human-first world where data is leveraged to improve our wellness, not the other way around" said Guillaume Bouchard, CEO of CONTXTFUL.

"With its unique technology and team expertise, we strongly believe CONTXTFUL will change the adtech and martech ecosystems" said Richard Bordeleau, president of the Fonds Innovexport. "This project is directly in line with Fonds Innovexport's mission to support promising and innovative start-ups".

"We are constantly looking for innovative solutions to improve the monetization of our ad inventory while improving customer interaction and experience", said Jean Péladeau, Managing Director of data and ad performance at Quebecor.



"CONTXFUL's innovative and transparent approach to non-private data collection can help the insurance industry develop a new approach to risk reduction and prevention that can ultimately improve our customers' quality of life" commented Eric Champagne, EVP of Marketing, Communications and Digital Strategy at La Capitale insurance and financial services.

About CONTXTFUL

CONTXTFUL is a Montreal-based technology start-up that helps media and insurance companies improve their customer interactions by leveraging non-private, sensor-based data from mobile devices. CONTXTFUL goes beyond traditional metrics to provide Human Context. The company is a graduate of TandemLaunch, a deep-tech incubator based in Montreal, Canada.

