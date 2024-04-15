Convatec launches new Esteem Body™ with Leak Defense™

Convatec's new offering to address this growing patient need is a comprehensive, one-piece, soft convexity ostomy system portfolio designed to fit a full range of body types and stoma shapes. The portfolio includes drainable, closed-end, and urostomy pouching solutions.

There are five principal characteristics2 of convexity design, with two of these – 'tension location' and 'convex depth' - serving as significant drivers for achieving clinical goals of stoma protrusion and/or skin flattening. Convatec's Esteem Body™ offers eight different combinations of these key characteristics, with four 'tension locations' (split centrally and peripherally) across two different 'convex depths'. This range gives greater choice and provides the healthcare provider and ostomate the ability to achieve the best possible fit, given that each person living with an ostomy is unique.

Leak Defense™ refers to the exclusive combination of Convatec's gold-standard adhesives (Durahesive® and Modified Stomahesive®) coupled with the comprehensive, soft convexity range, which together are designed to adapt to the body for a secure seal that can help prevent leaks and achieve a predictable wear time.

The product also offers Convatec's new 'body' pouch, which comes in a patented3 '8-shape' that has been designed to sag less as it fills4. The soft yet water-repellent 'flocking' material, that covers both sides of the pouch, is a warm gray color that hides content, even when wet, and is also discreet, even when worn under white clothing. The flocking was selected to optimise the functionality and discretion of Convatec's new, modern-looking and feeling pouch design.

Convatec has recently published Finite Element Analysis (FEA) simulations5 that help visualize how both magnitude and location, of the tension applied to the ostomy and its surrounding multi-layer tissue, change in accordance with the product selected. It was clear how both tension location and convex depth are key contributors, working together with all convexity characteristics to achieve clinical stoma management goals. The FEA work is the foundation for the scientific and translational work Convatec is doing in ostomy care, and upon which research will be expanded to support clinicians and ostomates.

Bruno Pinheiro, President & Chief Operating Officer, Ostomy Care, said: "This launch marks a new chapter in ostomy care management, and Convatec's return to leading with data-driven solutions to address evolving, global ostomy care trends. In line with our promise of forever caring, we have listened to our customers and delivered with Esteem Body™, a new, soft convexity system to support the needs of an increasingly diverse global population. We are thrilled to present our comprehensive one-piece soft convexity range, combined with our trusted, gold standard adhesives, and delivered with a new, modern pouch to help people with an ostomy to live the life they want with the confidence of Leak Defense™."

For more information, visit https://www.convatec.com/esteem-body/

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group revenues in 2022 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more about Convatec, please visit https://www.convatecgroup.com

