Convective Capital Backs OnSight Technology to Safeguard Solar Assets from Thermal Events

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSight Technology, a leader in advanced solar monitoring and inspection, today announced a strategic investment from Convective Capital, a venture capital firm focused on funding startups solving the global wildfire crisis.

Convective Capital's investment will enable OnSight to expand the deployment of its innovative Bulldog Inspection robot and OWL fire detection system, which help solar asset owners and operators identify and mitigate fire risks on their sites. OnSight's customer base includes many of the largest renewable developers, operators, and construction companies. Its robots have inspected over a million modules, scanned and documented over 250,000 barcodes, traveled over 3 million meters, and identified and documented over 13,000 issues.

"OnSight's innovative technology and impressive track record in the solar industry make them an ideal partner for Convective Capital," said Jay Ribakove, Principal at Convective Capital. "We're excited to support the OnSight team as they continue to develop cutting-edge solutions that protect critical infrastructure and communities from the devastating effects of wildfires."

With Convective's expertise in the wildfire technology space, the partnership will further strengthen OnSight's position as a trusted solution for the solar industry.

"Convective Capital's mission to fund startups tackling the growing threat of wildfires aligns perfectly with OnSight's dedication to keeping solar assets and surrounding communities safe," said Derek Chase, CEO of OnSight Technology. "We're thrilled to have them on board as a strategic investor, and we look forward to working together to accelerate the adoption of our wildfire mitigation solutions."

About OnSight Technolgoy:

OnSight Technology is a leading provider of advanced monitoring solutions, dedicated to improving safety and efficiency through innovative technology. The company's team, comprising experts in robotics, AI, and engineering, brings decades of experience in developing cutting-edge solutions for various industries.

OnSight Technology is renowned for its robotic inspection services, which offer unparalleled precision and reliability in inspecting critical infrastructure. These services have earned the company numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tech Innovator Award and recognition as one of the Top 50 Technology Companies to Watch.

The company's robotic inspection services leverage advanced robotics and AI to perform detailed inspections of solar panels, wind turbines, and other essential equipment, ensuring optimal performance and safety. This commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned OnSight Technology as a trusted partner for companies seeking state-of-the-art inspection solutions.

