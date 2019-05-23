convedo Selects Blue Prism to Bring Intelligent Automation and Document Processing Services to the Cloud

ORLANDO, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further enabling easy and flexible access to the latest intelligent document process capabilities, convedo today announced a partnership with Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software. The partnership will see convedo's Intelligent Capture Cloud solution and Blue Prism's connected-RPA integrated and delivered into a single fully managed Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

This offering will make it easier for customers to automate and analyze content-centric processes involving images, documents, physical mail, screen scraping, machine and handprint, barcodes and other communications. Unstructured data is handled effortlessly through convedo's Intelligent Capture Cloud solution, which is powered by IRIS technology from Canon, and then handed off to a Blue Prism digital worker that can read, understand and contextualize the data to be executed upon in a process. convedo focuses on applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as OCR and machine learning technologies to identify and classify content and extract data – all while continuously learning from human input.

"We are bringing new intelligent automation capabilities to the cloud with Blue Prism which help will accelerate customer adoption of our respective technologies," says Sascha Cutura, CEO at convedo. "We were looking to partner with the proven leader in the RPA market which is why we selected Blue Prism. Our enterprise customers are looking to explore what's possible with a digital workforce and we've delivered a flexible SaaS offering. This is truly a better together story. Working with Blue Prism will be a game changer for us."

Henning Krause, Vice-President, Channel Partnerships EMEA for IRIS Canon, adds, "We are delighted with our partnership with convedo in the area of RPA. Together, we strive to optimize document and information automation in ways that were unimaginable in the past."

Organizations now have access to a fully managed, customizable intelligent automation solution being delivered in an easier more consumptive SaaS model. This offering gives customers more flexibility in the way they:

Automate and analyze content centric processes involving images, documents, texts, communications, emails, handwritten and paper letters

Use AI and machine learning to deliver high quality OCR and self-learning capabilities

Sustain, measure and adapt digitalization processes over time

Users can buy a traditional on premises or cloud-based licensing model or opt to go with a no upfront licensing costs. They can buy a per-scan, per click, or volume of scans to use over a 12-month period, managed monthly. As a result, organizations can have a SaaS program where data is uploaded to a web portal, gets processed and pushed out locally installed.

Since June 2013, the Canon Group has used IRIS to help customers drive more innovation and find new ways to be more competitive. By capturing, managing, storing, sharing, preserving and delivering information, convedo uses the same capabilities to provide a fully integrated document management solutions that enable intelligent routing of inbound documents to the right department and seamlessly connect with back-end systems, for businesses that run more efficiently and effectively.

About Blue Prism

In this digital era where start-ups are constantly disrupting markets, only the most agile and innovative enterprises survive and thrive. At Blue Prism, we pioneered Robotic Process Automation (RPA), emerging as the trusted and secure intelligent automation choice for the Fortune 500 and public-sector market. Now we bring you connected-RPA supported by the Digital Exchange (DX) app store—marrying internal entrepreneurship with the power of crowdsourced innovation.

Blue Prism's connected-RPA can automate and perform mission critical processes, allowing your people the freedom to focus on more creative, meaningful work. More than 1,300 major enterprise customers leverage Blue Prism's digital workforce, empowering their people to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back to the business. Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more about Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM).

Follow Blue Prism on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

About convedo

Founded in 2009, convedo is an IT consultancy firm with headquarters in Canary Wharf, London. convedo designs, develops, delivers, and supports business and technology solutions using best-of-breed platforms for business process management and digital transformation. The company has helped countless organizations across industries such as financial services, insurance and the public sector achieve the digital transformation results that they desire.

convedo is a leading Appian and OpenText approved and trusted service partner operating throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. To learn more about convedo, visit www.convedo.com/rpa.

SOURCE Blue Prism

