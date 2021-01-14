Convene and Eden Health Expand Partnership to Include Access to Healthcare for WorkPlace Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene , the premium work experience platform, and Eden Health , a national medical practice for employee populations, today are announcing the expansion of their partnership to ensure that all Convene WorkPlace members have access to the healthcare they need.

Since the beginning of their partnership in 2019, Eden Health has been offering Convene members and employees an integrated solution across primary care, mental health, and benefits navigation. Given the current environment and need for these services across all Convene properties -- including New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia -- Eden Health is now available to all WorkPlace members, who now have access to:

COVID-19 active daily monitoring and screening from home

On-site and virtual 360-degree care for medical needs including primary care and mental care

At-home and onsite COVID-19 testing + continuous 24/7 care

"At Convene, we recognize that all of our members deserve access to premium medical solutions and healthcare, whether that be in a remote work setting or at any of our Convene WorkPlace locations," said Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene. "By expanding our partnership with Eden Health, we're proud to offer enhanced primary care for our WorkPlace members, wherever and whenever they need it."

Dedicated to providing enhanced primary care, Eden Health has a committed Care Team available for virtual and onsite appointments. Since virtual primary care is fully covered under all Convene memberships, members can get immediate diagnoses, treatments, and prescriptions through the Eden Health app.

"It's clear that COVID-19 will demand long-term behavioral changes around health and wellness, and that workplace providers must take a leadership role in protecting public health," said Matt McCambridge, co-founder and CEO, Eden Health. "Convene recognized this early on, understanding that the workplace is the new frontline for healthcare delivery. We applaud them not only for taking ownership over the health and safety of WorkPlace members during the pandemic, but for prioritizing high-quality, continuous healthcare for years to come."

WorkPlace members will also receive the following benefits through Eden Health:

24/7 virtual care with an expert care team

Prescriptions and medication refills via app

Women's health exams

Extended, unrushed doctor's visits at Eden Health locations

Insurance navigation

Specialist referrals

Lifestyle coaching

About Convene

Convene is a premium work experience platform that includes a network of 25+ meeting, event, and office locations, digital meeting technology, and solutions to reimagine the use of commercial real estate. Founded in 2009, the company has raised $410 M to-date and is headquartered in New York City. It has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes and a Best Workplace by both Inc. and Fortune Magazine. Convene's suite of products and solutions create your best day of work, wherever it happens.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: 66% of employee members use Eden Health each year, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

SOURCE Convene