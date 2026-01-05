CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP ENSURES CONTINUITY OF NEUEHOUSE

Acquisition secures cultural hub NeueHouse following bankruptcy proceedings

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) , operator of a global portfolio of lifestyle meeting, event, and workspace brands, has completed the acquisition of NeueHouse . The transaction marks the start of a new chapter for NeueHouse and ensures the continuation of the renowned lifestyle and workspace brand.

"We've long been fans of the NeueHouse brand and wanted to preserve and nurture the incredible community it has cultivated," said Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of Convene Hospitality Group. "CHG has been operating the NeueHouse Madison Square location for the past few months and we are committed to continuing its founding vision of bringing together people with a diverse set of backgrounds, united by a common curiosity. As CHG now takes full ownership of the brand, we are inspired by the opportunity to build upon this legacy."

NeueHouse was founded in 2011 as a more collaborative alternative to the coworking zeitgeist and became the preeminent place to work, create, and be inspired—growing into a community for curious minds. Its commitment to timeless design, emotive experiences, and elevated hospitality cemented its position as a cultural home for creators, innovators, and thought leaders.

NeueHouse Madison Square, located at 110 East 25th Street, was designed by renowned architect and designer David Rockwell, artfully blending an edgy, industrial aesthetic with the comfort and warmth of a designer residence. Spanning eight floors, the venue comprises special event spaces – including a penthouse with 360-degree views of the city – an 80-seat screening room, a fully equipped podcast studio, several membership lounges, private office suites, and a members-only restaurant and bar.

Under the terms of the court-approved Asset Purchase Agreement, CHG has acquired the brand's intellectual property and the operations of the NeueHouse Madison Square location. There are no current plans to reopen the Los Angeles locations.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) operates a global portfolio of lifestyle brands focused on creating places and experiences that bring people together. CHG designs, develops, and operates hospitality-driven destinations to host gatherings of all kinds – ranging from small corporate meetings to immersive brand activations. Its portfolio includes: Convene, a premium meeting and event venue and flexible office space brand; NeueHouse, a cultural home for creators, innovators, and thought leaders; etc.venues, a select-service brand for small meetings and corporate trainings; and The Mallory, a special events venue in the heart of New York's West Chelsea. As the largest single provider of non-hotel meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK, and with a growing footprint of membership clubs and flexible office space, CHG has a network of 39 locations across nine global cities. With over 60 years of combined experience, its brands bring hospitality and lifestyle into traditional commercial real estate assets, partnering with the industry's top landlords to increase building value. The company counts Ares and Brookfield among its investors, has made the Inc. 5000 list five times, and has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes, and a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine, Fortune magazine, and Built In. Learn more at http://convenehospitality.com

Media Contacts:

Convene Hospitality Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Convene Hospitality Group