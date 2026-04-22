CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP UNVEILS NEWEST SOHO FLAGSHIP

32,000-Square-Foot Convene Event Venue Now Open at 555 Broadway

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), the leading hospitality brand of lifestyle meeting, event, and workspace venues, officially opens its doors today at Convene 555 Broadway. Housed in the 10-story Scholastic Building with an entrance between Prince and Spring Streets, the venue was designed in partnership with boutique design studio, Marlo + Kroft, to serve as a premier event destination in the heart of SoHo.

Now open and accepting bookings, Convene 555 Broadway encompasses 32,000 square feet of dynamic brandable spaces modeled after the neighborhood's artist lofts and galleries. Spanning the building's second floor, the venue features seven uniquely designed meeting and event spaces including a main reception hall, personality-forward breakout rooms, a hero boardroom, and flexible galleries for product demos, creative workshops, and social gatherings.

"The opening of Convene 555 Broadway marks our 16th location in the city where it all began." Post this

"The opening of Convene 555 Broadway is a significant milestone in our journey, marking our 16th location in the city where it all began. New York is our hometown, and there's no neighborhood that captures the intersection of heritage and innovation quite like SoHo," said Ryan Simonetti, President and CEO of CHG. "As we grow, we're meeting the demand for commercial real estate to flex as lifestyle destinations for connection, creativity, and culture."

NEOCLASSICAL MODERN ARCHITECTURE

Crafted with Marlo + Kroft, the interior design channels contemporary elements of Neoclassical Modernism anchored by a timeless atmosphere that pays homage to the building's literary legacy. Raw materials such as concrete and wood are balanced with clean geometric forms and bold contrasting colors. Striking design details include structural columns draped in the exterior facade's notable brick red trim, a nod to the signature visual language of the building's original architect, Aldo Rossi.

LOFT-INSPIRED ROOMS & SPACES

Inspired by SoHo's airy artist lofts, the venue is characterized by high ceilings, substantial windows and spacious open floor plans, anchored with natural light. Exposed brick, beams and concrete floors provide a grounding juxtaposition with vintage architectural details that evoke the craftsmanship of bookmaking. Layered lighting and modern furnishings add depth and dimension, reflecting a cohesive modern loft aesthetic designed to inspire creativity.

SIGNATURE HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS

CHG's hospitality suite provides end-to-end solutions for a variety of meeting and event objectives, including:

Dedicated On-Site Hospitality Team: Expert support for every phase of event ideation and execution

Expert support for every phase of event ideation and execution Immersive Branding Opportunities: Highly customizable spaces designed for client-specific takeovers, including capabilities to wrap spaces with logos and messages

Highly customizable spaces designed for client-specific takeovers, including capabilities to wrap spaces with logos and messages Integrated Production: Seamless A/V and production technology and a deeply integrated team of AV problem-solvers support for immersive hybrid and live experiences

Seamless A/V and production technology and a deeply integrated team of AV problem-solvers support for immersive hybrid and live experiences Chef-Driven Culinary Program: Fresh, seasonal in-house catering prepared by Executive Chefs

Fresh, seasonal in-house catering prepared by Executive Chefs Nourish: Convene's signature snack bar with a curated rotation of nutritious, high-energy selections to fuel attendees

"SoHo is a storied neighborhood that's home to iconic brands and creative catalysts, making 555 Broadway the perfect solution for the modern business," said Brian Holland, SVP of Real Estate at CHG. "We're thrilled to share this zip code and look forward to partnering with clients to bring their visions to life with our high-touch hospitality approach."

CHG's global portfolio of brands include Convene, etc.venues, NeueHouse and several special event venues across 38 key cities in the U.S. and UK. Convene 555 Broadway joins 15 sister CHG venues in New York City.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) is the global leader in hospitality-driven destinations, operating a premier portfolio that includes the Convene and etc.venues brands. As the largest provider of dedicated meeting and event spaces in the U.S. and UK, CHG leverages 45+ years of expertise to transform traditional commercial real estate into high-value lifestyle assets across 38 global locations. Backed by investors including Ares and Brookfield, the award-winning group is dedicated to creating dynamic spaces and human-focused experiences that bring people together. Learn more at convenehospitality.com.

Media Contact

Convene Hospitality Group

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SOURCE Convene Hospitality Group