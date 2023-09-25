Convenience Foods: A $567.8 Million Revenue Segment Fueling Demand for Food Emulsifiers in the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Emulsifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mono- & Di-glycerides & their Derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Stearoyl Lactylates), By Source, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market is set to achieve a substantial market size of $4.9 billion by 2030, growing at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Convenience Foods on the Rise

Convenience foods are gaining immense popularity among the global working population due to increased consumer expenditure on packaged goods and the busy lifestyles of consumers in both developed and developing nations. As a testament to this trend, the convenience foods segment accounted for a significant $567.8 million in revenue in the market in 2022. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for plant-sourced emulsifiers, driven by consumer interest in vegan convenience foods.

Key Market Growth Factors

Rising Consumption of Convenience Foods:

Convenience foods, already prepared or ready to eat, rely heavily on emulsifiers to maintain consistent mixtures and prevent ingredient settling during storage. Emulsifiers also contribute to enhancing flavors and textures, thus improving the overall sensory experience. The consumption of convenience foods has surged due to changing work and lifestyle habits, urbanization, and the need for quicker and simpler meal options. This trend is expected to continue, gradually boosting the market in the years to come.

Innovations in Stabilization Properties:

Ongoing product development innovations, particularly those focused on enhancing stability properties, offer substantial growth opportunities for the market. Emulsifiers are essential for stabilizing food products, extending shelf life, improving texture, and enhancing appearance. The market is witnessing a wave of innovative products that are setting new standards. Manufacturers are developing starch-based emulsifiers, including micro to nanoparticles, which are linked to improved product structure, longer shelf life, and enhanced long-term stability in food emulsion systems. These innovations are expected to fuel market expansion.

Market Restraining Factors

High Cost of Natural Source Emulsifiers:

While the market is growing rapidly, it faces challenges that could potentially impede this growth, notably the limited extraction and higher costs associated with emulsifiers derived from natural sources. Extracting emulsifiers from natural resources like animal or plant fats can be expensive and challenging in large quantities. Consequently, this may result in increased production costs and higher prices for consumers. Moreover, these limitations may contribute to food loss or waste, as some ingredients are often discarded instead of being utilized to create premium food products. These factors are anticipated to hinder market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Mono- & Di-glycerides & their Derivatives
  • Lecithin
  • Sorbitan Esters
  • Polyglycerol Esters
  • Stearoyl Lactylates
  • Others

By Source:

  • Plant
  • Animal

By Application:

  • Bakery Products
  • Convenience Foods
  • Dairy & Frozen Desserts
  • Confectionery Products
  • Meat Products
  • Others

By Geography:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Nigeria
    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

The Global Food Emulsifiers Market features several key players, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Cargill, Incorporated
  • BASF SE
  • Corbion N.V.
  • Tate & Lyle PLC
  • Kerry Group PLC
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Palsgaard A/S
  • Stepan Company
  • Lonza Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j6dyf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

