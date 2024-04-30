Convenience Retail Industry Presented with New Solutions and Advanced Education Program from PDI Technologies

Featured highlights include innovations in warehouse mobility, data, sustainability, and other solutions, along with an upgraded PDI University experience

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in technology bolster an industry's evolution, and the positive impacts of those advances are multiplied when individual team members and entire organizations can access continuous learning opportunities. With today's announcement of several new solutions and an enhanced learning platform, PDI Technologies is helping to maximize success for stakeholders across the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem.

"Building innovative products that solve the detailed and specific needs of our end-market operators is one of our key pillars at PDI," said Bethany Allee, SVP, Marketing, PDI Technologies. "Our commitment to customers extends far beyond the products. We're dedicated to providing ongoing training on how to best use our solutions and engaging the community on emerging trends with thought leadership content—which all leads to greater business success for our customers and everyone across the industry."

Promoted new offerings include:

PDI Warehouse Mobility : Deploy an API for handheld technologies that access real-time inventory data to ultimately increase efficiency and accuracy

: Deploy an API for handheld technologies that access real-time inventory data to ultimately increase efficiency and accuracy PDI Live Price Data : Make accurate fuel pricing decisions that reflect market dynamics through this new API with PDI Fuel Pricing Retail

: Make accurate fuel pricing decisions that reflect market dynamics through this new API with PDI Fuel Pricing Retail PDI Sustainability Consulting : Meet corporate goals and satisfy growing consumer sentiment across the globe with custom recommendations and turnkey services

: Meet corporate goals and satisfy growing consumer sentiment across the globe with custom recommendations and turnkey services GasBuddy Reward Codes : Increase loyalty program value for CPGs by expanding loyalty members' redemption options to include GasBuddy gas back when they buy their favorite c-store products and make other everyday purchases

: Increase loyalty program value for CPGs by expanding loyalty members' redemption options to include GasBuddy gas back when they buy their favorite c-store products and make other everyday purchases All-Access Pass for PDI University: Unlock limitless learning for your organization, including solution training, expert leadership insights, and exclusive user group forums

To read the full list of offerings, visit the PDI Technologies blog. The blog post also includes other announcements connecting the convenience ecosystem, including a new reseller agreement with Kii Corporation for PDI wholesale customers and a strategic alliance with Square 9 Softworks to automate data extraction for PDI Enterprise solutions.

In addition to launching new solutions, the company has opened registration for PDI Connections Live 2024—the industry's premier training and networking event—taking place from August 25 to 28, 2024, in Washington, DC. Visit connections.live today to learn more and register.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

