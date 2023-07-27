Convenience Stores Market to grow by USD 806.4 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for convenient food products boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global convenience store market size is estimated to increase by USD 806.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Convenience Stores Market

Convenience Stores Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global convenience store market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer convenience stores in the market are Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BP Plc, Caseys General Stores Inc., EG Group, Heineken NV, ITOCHU Corp., Krause Group, Kwik Trip, Magnit, Mitsubishi Corp, Murphy USA Inc., Parkland Fuel Corp., PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, Retail Group N.V., Royal Farms, Seven and Holdings Co. Ltd., Sheetz Inc., Walmart Inc., and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc: The company offers convenience stores such as Couche Tard, Circle K, and On the Run.

The company offers convenience stores such as Couche Tard, Circle K, and On the Run. Amazon.com Inc: The company offers convenience stores under the brand name Amazon Go.

The company offers convenience stores under the brand name Amazon Go. Caseys General Stores Inc: The company offers convenience stores namely Caseys General Store.

The company offers convenience stores namely Caseys General Store. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Convenience Stores Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The convenience stores market report extensively covers market segmentation by ownership (independent retailer and retail chain), type (traditional convenience store, mini convenience store, hyper convenience store, expanded convenience store, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The independent retailer segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. n independent retail can be referred to as a business that sells goods made by other companies and is privately owned by one or in partnership. The main two classifications of independent retailers are large and small. Smaller independent retailers mainly focus on a particular type of product which are not available from larger retailers such as vinyl records or photography supplies. Larger independent retailers possess a wider variety of products but offer a space for smaller brands and products to have space to sell similar to a boutique. Hence, the increasing demand for convenience store food products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global convenience stores market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global convenience stores market.

APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering major growth opportunities to vendors is North America . The expansion of convenience stores across North America is mainly led by the retail and financial sectors. In North America , the US is the most dominant market in terms of the highest number of convenience stores followed by Canada . Factors such as the high investments in interactive kiosks, and the rising demand for self-checkouts for self-checkout terminals of the first generation are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Convenience Stores Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The increasing demand for convenient food products drives the market growth during the forecast period. Convenience food products can be referred to as processed, ready-to-eat food that only requires a little bit of preparation before eating. Factors such as an increase in working women and hectic schedules are fuelling the increasing preference for convenient food products such as processed meat and poultry products among consumers. As a result, there is a significant shift among consumers from the traditional cooking method toward convenient food options and restaurants. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The rising demand for private-label brands is a primary trend in the convenience stores market. Several prominent retailers in the markets have their own private-label product line and there is a significant increase in demand for these private groceries such as soft drinks, frozen and refrigerated foods, alcohol, snacks, confectionery items, meat, dairy, and sausages. Furthermore, these private-label brands offer these products at low prices which fuels the increasing demand for these products. As a result of this increasing demand for these products, it is fuelling the demand for discount convenience stores that offer premium products at reasonable prices. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The changing consumer preferences due to the rising online retailing and e-commerce is a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as advancements in technology and changing consumer purchasing behaviors have fuelled the expansion of the online retail industry. There is an increasing preference among consumers who are tech-savvy for online e-commerce platforms which offer personalized and interactive shopping experiences coupled with easy delivery and payment options. Furthermore, rising disposable income among millennial couples with widespread penetration of smartphones and the internet has negatively impacted the market. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Convenience Stores Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the convenience stores market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the convenience stores' market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the convenience stores market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of convenience stores market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 82,409.66 million. This automotive e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), Channel (aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising penetration of smartphones and the internet are notably driving the market growth.

The business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,354.98 billion. This business-to-business e-commerce market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, and clothing and others), business segment (small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the adoption of B2B e-commerce in developing countries is the key factor driving the growth of the global B2B e-commerce market.

Convenience Stores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 806.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.84 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alimentation Couche Tard Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BP Plc, Caseys General Stores Inc., EG Group, Heineken NV, ITOCHU Corp., Krause Group, Kwik Trip, Magnit, Mitsubishi Corp, Murphy USA Inc., Parkland Fuel Corp., PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk, PT. Indomarco Prismatama, Retail Group N.V., Royal Farms, Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., Sheetz Inc., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Convenience stores market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global convenience stores market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Ownership

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

6.3 Independent retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Independent retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Independent retailer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Independent retailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Independent retailer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Retail chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Retail chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Retail chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail chain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail chain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Ownership ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Traditional convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Traditional convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Traditional convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Traditional convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Traditional convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mini convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Mini convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mini convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Mini convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mini convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hyper convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hyper convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hyper convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hyper convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hyper convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Expanded convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Expanded convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Expanded convenience store - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Expanded convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Expanded convenience store - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

Exhibit 123: Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Caseys General Stores Inc.

Exhibit 131: Caseys General Stores Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Caseys General Stores Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Caseys General Stores Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 EG Group

Exhibit 134: EG Group - Overview



Exhibit 135: EG Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: EG Group - Key offerings

12.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 137: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 138: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Heineken NV - Segment focus

12.8 ITOCHU Corp.

Exhibit 141: ITOCHU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: ITOCHU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: ITOCHU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: ITOCHU Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Krause Group

Exhibit 145: Krause Group - Overview



Exhibit 146: Krause Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Krause Group - Key offerings

12.10 Kwik Trip

Exhibit 148: Kwik Trip - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kwik Trip - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kwik Trip - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsubishi Corp

Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Corp - Overview



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Corp - Key news



Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mitsubishi Corp - Segment focus

12.12 Murphy USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 156: Murphy USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 157: Murphy USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 158: Murphy USA Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Parkland Fuel Corp.

Exhibit 159: Parkland Fuel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Parkland Fuel Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Parkland Fuel Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 PT. Indomarco Prismatama

Exhibit 162: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Overview



Exhibit 163: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: PT. Indomarco Prismatama - Key offerings

12.15 Royal Farms

Exhibit 165: Royal Farms - Overview



Exhibit 166: Royal Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Royal Farms - Key offerings

12.16 Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 172: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio