ConvenientMD and North Country Healthcare Announce Partnership

By working with North Country Healthcare—the parent organization of numerous critical access hospitals and one home health and hospice agency in northern New Hampshire—ConvenientMD's Littleton clinic will assist area healthcare providers such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals to ensure patients receive integrated, comprehensive, and affordable care.

ConvenientMD creates tangible solutions to some of the biggest issues faced in healthcare today while offering high-quality urgent care services at affordable rates. Each location is staffed with a compassionate, full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room and primary care settings.

"Our collaboration with ConvenientMD's new facility in Littleton will help strengthen the area's healthcare system while providing patients throughout the community with improved access to high quality, affordable care," commented North Country Healthcare CEO Tom Mee. "This partnership supports NCH's Mission of ensuring consistent, high quality, accessible and integrated healthcare across the communities we serve. The reality of healthcare today, particularly in rural communities, is that organizations need to partner to avoid duplication of services, lower costs and ensure the highest quality care."

"We look forward to collaborating with North Country Healthcare and its affiliated hospitals to support their primary care practices and to take advantage of their specialist network as a means of keeping patients out of crowded emergency departments and improving the health of the community," says ConvenientMD Urgent Care CEO Max Puyanic.

"The benefits of collaborating with healthcare providers and hospitals in the North Country offers exciting opportunities to enhance patient care," echoes ConvenientMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Pundt. "From increasing access to quality care in the community to reducing ED wait times, we feel ConvenientMD's collaboration with NCH will play a key role in streamlining healthcare in the North Country area."

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD's 19 clinics throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts are dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgery—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting. Clinics are open every day from 8am-8pm; patients can simply walk in without ever needing to make an appointment.

To learn more, please visit: www.convenientmd.com

About North Country Healthcare (NCH)

North Country HealthCare (NCH) is a non-profit affiliation of multiple medical facilities within the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire. NCH includes more than 300 physicians and medical providers at multiple locations. This leading comprehensive healthcare network which employs approximately 1,400 highly-trained individuals delivers integrated patient care through four community hospitals, medical laboratories, and home health and hospice services. Member organizations include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton. NCH is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country.

To learn more, please visit: http://northcountryhealth.org

SOURCE ConvenientMD

Related Links

https://convenientmd.com

