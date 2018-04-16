ConvenientMD, New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider Sets Sights on New Location in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvenientMD, the leading provider of urgent care and walk-in medical services is excited to announce plans for a forthcoming site at 42 Nashua Road in Londonderry, NH.

ConvenientMD creates tangible solutions to some of the biggest issues faced in healthcare today, bridging the gaps between quality care, convenience and affordability for patients of all ages. ConvenientMD's eleven locations throughout New Hampshire and Maine are setting a new standard for healthcare by providing an unparalleled level of customer service, broad scope of care, convenient access, all at affordable rates. Clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can simply walk in without needing to make an appointment. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen. Each location is staffed with a compassionate, full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room and primary care settings.

For Max Puyanic—CEO of ConvenientMD—the planning process for a Londonderry location couldn't come at a better time.

"We're excited to be actively pursuing approvals to bring ConvenientMD to Londonderry," says Puyanic. "Our existing locations have been extremely well-embraced by the community, and we plan to deliver the same level of service and benefits to Londonderry-area residents soon." After a thorough review and market analysis, the proposed Londonderry location is considered the best spot to serve patients in the Greater Londonderry / Derry region.

"All of our clinics treat a broad scope of illnesses and injuries in an efficient manner, with state-of-the-art medical technologies and outstanding team members in place to maximize the patient experience," says Puyanic.

ConvenientMD currently operates nine urgent cares in New Hampshire. The company expanded into Maine last winter with two new locations in Portland and Westbrook; a third location is planned for Bangor in the coming year. With additional plans to open locations in Newburyport, Quincy and Weymouth, MA, ConvenientMD is the leading urgent care provider in New England.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgery—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

To learn more, please visit: www.convenientmd.com

