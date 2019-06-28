ConvenientMD, New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider to Open New Clinic in Bellingham, MA

ConvenientMD is an all-inclusive solution for treating a broad range of injuries and illness, led by the area's leading physicians and providers. Offering fast access to high-quality, affordable urgent care with the aim of revolutionizing the patient experience, each state-of-the-art facility is equipped with X-ray imaging, lab, IV fluids/antibiotics and additional on-site capabilities. All clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can simply walk in without needing to make an appointment. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

The company also works with area employers to help reduce costs in treating work injuries, boost urgent care awareness among employees and create a comprehensive solution for pre-employment services.

For Gareth Dickens and Max Puyanic—Executive Chairman and CEO of ConvenientMD, respectively—opening a ConvenientMD location in Bellingham plays an important role in the company's mission to increase access to quality, affordable care across the state of Massachusetts.

"We're excited to be bringing ConvenientMD to Bellingham," says Puyanic. "Our clinics throughout New England have been extremely well-embraced by the communities we serve, and we plan to deliver the same quality of service and treatment to Bellingham-area residents soon."

"We couldn't be more proud of the teams we've assembled at each of our locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire," says ConvenientMD Executive Chairman Gareth Dickens. "Our clinics are staffed with the best physicians, providers and medical professionals in the area, offering a wealth of combined experience in emergency and urgent care settings."

ConvenientMD currently operates 16 locations in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with plans to open locations throughout New England in the coming months and years. All are welcome to attend the Grand Opening celebration for ConvenientMD's Bellingham, MA location on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 4pm to 6:30pm.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgery—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

To learn more, please visit: https://convenientmd.com/locations/bellingham-ma-urgent-care-02019/

SOURCE ConvenientMD