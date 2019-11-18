ConvenientMD, New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider to Open New Clinic in Belmont, NH

ConvenientMD is an all-inclusive solution for treating a broad range of injuries and illnesses, led by the area's leading physicians and providers. Offering convenient access to high-quality, affordable urgent care with the aim of revolutionizing the patient experience, each state-of-the-art facility is equipped with on-site X-ray imaging, lab, IV fluids/antibiotics, EKGs, procedure room, and more. All clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can just walk in without needing to make an appointment.

With locations throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, the opening of ConvenientMD's Belmont clinic will provide area residents with a new option for treating a broad range of illnesses and injuries. Each location is staffed with a full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room, and primary care settings. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

For Gareth Dickens, Executive Chairman, and Max Puyanic, CEO of ConvenientMD, opening a ConvenientMD location in Belmont plays an important role in the company's mission to increase access to quality, affordable care across the state of New Hampshire.

"We're very proud of our physicians, providers and clinic teams who are working to revolutionize healthcare and the patient experience at all of our clinics throughout New Hampshire and the rest of New England," says Dickens. "Our ConvenientMD Belmont clinic will feature state-of-the-art technologies and capabilities, including on-site x-ray, lab, procedure rooms, IV fluid/antibiotic treatments, and EKGs. Having these capabilities all under one roof enables us to deliver the best medical care and experience for our patients."

"We've seen an extremely positive response from the communities in New Hampshire since opening our first clinic in Windham in 2012," says Puyanic. "It's important to us that patients located in other parts of the state have access to what ConvenientMD offers. We plan to deliver the same quality of care experienced at all of our locations to Belmont-area residents when we open in December."

The Grand Opening celebration for ConvenientMD's Belmont location is set for Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. All are welcome to attend.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: www.convenientmd.com

