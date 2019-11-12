ConvenientMD, New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider to Open New Clinic in Littleton, NH

ConvenientMD offers high quality treatment of a broad range of injuries and illnesses to patients of all ages at the most affordable rates around. With locations throughout New England, each state-of-the-art facility includes on-site X-ray imaging, labs, IV fluids/antibiotics, EKGs, procedure room, and more. All ConvenientMD locations are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can just walk in without needing to make an appointment.

ConvenientMD's Littleton clinic will provide North Country residents with a new option for treating non-life or limb threatening illnesses and injuries. Each location is staffed with a full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room, and primary care settings. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

"North Country residents have historically utilized emergency rooms at much higher rates than patients in southern New Hampshire. We are excited to join the Littleton community to provide an affordable alternative to residents requiring urgent medical care to help change that dynamic," says ConvenientMD CEO, Max Puyanic. "Our clinics throughout New England have been extremely well-embraced by the communities we serve, and we plan to deliver the same quality of service and treatment to Littleton-area residents."

"We couldn't be more proud of our colleagues in Littleton," says ConvenientMD Executive Chairman Gareth Dickens. "The Littleton clinic is staffed with high experienced physicians, providers and medical professionals, offering a wealth of combined experience in emergency and urgent care settings."

The Grand Opening celebration for ConvenientMD's Littleton, NH location is set for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:30pm—all are welcome to attend.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgical procedures—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

