ConvenientMD, New England's Leading Urgent Care Provider to Open New Location in Framingham, MA

ConvenientMD creates tangible solutions to some of the biggest issues faced in healthcare today. The company works to coordinate care with other area health providers—such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals—to ensure patients receive the most comprehensive care available to them. All clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can simply walk in without needing to make an appointment. Insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

Each location is staffed with a compassionate, full medical team with decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room and primary care settings.

"Our clinics feature state-of-the-art medical technologies and are staffed by leading local providers and clinicians, enabling us to treat a broad scope of illnesses and injuries in a convenient, timely manner," says Puyanic. "We look forward to becoming a valuable part of the Framingham community, and providing high quality care to Framingham-area residents."

"We couldn't be more proud of the Medical Team we've assembled," says ConvenientMD Executive Chairman Gareth Dickens. "The Framingham clinic will be staffed with the best providers in the area, offering a wealth of combined experience in emergency and urgent care settings."

ConvenientMD currently operates 20+ urgent care clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, with plans for additional locations throughout New England in 2020 and beyond. The Grand Opening date for ConvenientMD's Framingham location is Monday, December 16th from 4:00-6:30pm—all are welcome to attend.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgery—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

