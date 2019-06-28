ConvenientMD Partners with Health Insurance Companies to Bring Affordable Infusion Therapy Services to Maine

Infusion therapy services are now available at ConvenientMD's Portland and Westbrook locations and will soon be offered at additional locations throughout Maine. Both clinics in Portland and Westbrook offer infusions in private rooms with dedicated infusion nurses, heated massage chairs, flat screen televisions, tablets, and even snacks, creating a better experience for the patient—all at 50-70% lower costs than what are typical of most other sites of care.

This initiative originated as a collaboration between ConvenientMD and local health insurance companies to increase patient access to services while decreasing overall costs for patients, employers and insurance companies across the state of Maine. Between ConvenientMD's existing footprint and upcoming locations, ConvenientMD will be located within a 15-minute drive of 70% of the entire population in Maine. The majority of the Maine's residents will be in-network and able to obtain this member benefit. ConvenientMD is in-network with the region's largest insurances including Anthem, Aetna, and Cigna for infusion therapy services. Harvard Pilgrim is currently not in-network.

"Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine's goal is to make health care more affordable and accessible for our consumers, and to do that, we work with a variety of providers so consumers can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time," said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. "We welcome this new infusion therapy service from ConvenientMD in Maine, which is a convenient, accessible, and lower-cost solution for Anthem consumers."

"Today's patients are looking for flexibility in choosing where and how to seek treatments, as well as options that are more cost effective, high in quality and an overall better value," says Louise McCleery, Northern New England Head of Network for Aetna. "Our members are looking for increased flexibility in choosing where and how to seek treatments—we're proud to be able to offer an option that is both cost-effective and a better experience than what most patients who rely on infusion therapies are used to encountering."

ConvenientMD first expanded to Maine in 2017 with the addition of its Portland and Westbrook clinics and recently expanded into Bangor and Brunswick, with additional locations coming soon. Every ConvenientMD urgent care clinic offer convenient access to treatment of non-life threatening injuries and illnesses, all at a fraction of the cost of an emergency department visit or other alternatives.

Clinics are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week—patients can just walk in for urgent care services. To schedule a visit for infusion therapies, patient can simply call 603-227-8072 to make an appointment.

About ConvenientMD Urgent Care

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgical procedures—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

