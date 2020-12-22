ConvenientMD to Open New Urgent Care Clinic in Ellsworth, ME on Jan. 7

ELLSWORTH, Maine, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvenientMD, New England's leading urgent care provider, is excited to announce the opening of a new clinic in Ellsworth at 235 High Street. The clinic will be open beginning January 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., 7 days a week with no appointment necessary.

The Ellsworth location marks the addition of ConvenientMD's sixth location in Maine and twenty-fifth across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The existing urgent care clinics in Maine are located in Bangor, Brunswick, Portland, Saco and Westbrook.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to the Ellsworth community," says Dr. Mark Pundt, President and Chief Medical Officer at ConvenientMD. "We've built an exceptional team of physicians, providers, nurses, radiologic technologists and other medical professionals with combined decades of experience in urgent care, emergency room, and primary care settings who look forward to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients in Ellsworth."

The Ellsworth clinic will provide expert medical care for all ages at affordable rates. Services offered include COVID-19 evaluation and testing, free flu shots, $20 youth physicals, employer health services and basic wellness and prevention services. Walk-in treatment is available for illnesses and injuries – including treatment for seasonal ailments such as colds, coughs, flu and upper respiratory infections, as well as more advanced services including X-rays, IV fluids and antibiotics, EKGs, labs, minor surgical procedures and treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains. Most insurances are accepted, but not required to be seen.

ConvenientMD is following strict protocols to keep patients and team members safe, and the clinics clean and sanitary. Patients in need of medical care, including those who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, can feel safe visiting any ConvenientMD clinic for treatment of episodic illness and injury as normal. ConvenientMD also offers Virtual Urgent Care services for patients in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Virtual Urgent Care can be utilized for a wide range of services including COVID-19 evaluation, sinus infection, sore throat, pink eye, urinary tract infection and more! Patients are encouraged to complete the patient pre-registration form online or enroll remotely by calling 1-207-358-7400.

As a community health care partner, ConvenientMD strongly believes in the importance of partnering with fellow community health providers to ensure the best possible outcomes for patients. When necessary, ConvenientMD can help coordinate care with other area health providers, such as primary care physicians, specialists and hospitals, to ensure patients receive the most comprehensive care available to them.

About ConvenientMD

Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, ConvenientMD is a healthcare provider dedicated to delivering the best medical care and experience for patients throughout New England. By offering fast, quality care at an affordable rate, ConvenientMD is raising the bar for urgent care and reshaping the delivery of modern healthcare. Each urgent care center provides an advanced array of services—including X-rays, IVs, labs and minor surgical procedures—as well as staff committed to following an innovative, full-service approach to satisfying patients' demands for convenient, compassionate treatment in an urgent care setting.

