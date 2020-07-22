Convention on Founding Principles to Offer a Counter Vision for Republicans During Trump's Renomination

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stand Up Republic, Principles First, and the Niskanen Center have teamed up to host the first-ever Convention on Founding Principles, bringing together principled and former Republican and independent voters in opposition to the renomination of Donald Trump and in support of a new, more unifying vision for the party and country. The convention will be virtual, but broadcast from Charlotte, N.C., the original GOP host city. The dates intentionally coincide with the Republican National Convention to give Americans a contrasting vision for the country.

Speakers for the convention are being added regularly, but already include high-profile politicians, thinkers and leaders who share a commitment to a new path forward, rooted in core American principles. Confirmed speakers include:

Former NSA Director General Michael Hayden

Former FBI Director James Comey

Former Governor Christine Todd Whitman

Conservative Columnist Mona Charen

Former Congressman Charlie Dent

Former Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez

Political Commentator Tara Setmayer

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

Political Commentator Shermichael Singleton

For a full list of confirmed speakers, visit https://www.cfp2020.us/speakers.

The Convention on Founding Principles will also feature delegates from across the country to deliberate and ratify the principles that will guide the movement going forward, and to conduct a presidential straw poll, with results announced during the convention.

Quotes from the organizers:

Evan McMullin, Executive Director, Stand Up Republic

"Across the country, Americans left, right and center agree that we are headed in the wrong direction. And yet, this August the Republican Party will coronate the man who has led our nation into turmoil and tragedy, cementing their support for his divisive, hateful politics. The Convention on Founding Principles will stand in stark contrast to the party's direction, rejecting Trump and Trumpism and lighting the path to political renewal for Republicans and independents of principle."

Mindy Finn, Executive Director, Stand Up Republic

"Our nation is in peril, and our republic is at risk, but we have the power to write America's next chapter. The Convention on Founding Principles provides a platform for principled men and women to stand together, call out for decency, and demand servant leaders who will fight for better days ahead for all Americans."

Heath Mayo, Founder, Principles First

"These are tough times for our country, but I'm optimistic about what is possible once Trumpism is out of the way. There are a growing number of principled conservatives who recognize that the Republican Party has not only strayed from its core beliefs - but has shed those beliefs entirely. I'm excited to gather with principled Americans who possess the courage to lead by offering a better direction for the GOP and the country."

For more information on the Convention, visit www.CFP2020.US.

