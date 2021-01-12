Conventus-Flower Announces New Executive Vice President of Marketing and R&D

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus-Flower Orthopedics is poised to become a formidable orthopedic company focused on solving significant problems for patients and surgeons. Achieving our goal requires exceptional leadership from talented, experienced executives with proven track records and great leadership skills.

We are excited to announce that Luke Buza has joined Conventus-Flower Orthopedics as the Executive Vice President of Marketing and R&D. Luke has over 20-years of orthopedic experience and has held leadership roles in Quality, Manufacturing, Marketing and R&D.

Luke is a transformational leader with a proven track record of developing highly successful teams and achieving outstanding results. His tenacious drive and inspirational motivational style have resulted in dozens of successful product launches as well as the implementation of key strategic initiatives to drive business.

Mr. Buza joins us from Acumed where he was Vice President of Marketing, Medical Education, Communications, Professional Affairs & Clinical Research. In this role, Luke led the successful implementation of numerous key initiatives including the focus on medical education, resident/fellow education, social media and creating Marketing excellence.

Prior to Acumed, Luke worked at Stryker for 18-years. During his tenure there, he was responsible for the development and launch of many products including: The market leading Triathlon® Total Knee System, ReUnion® TSA Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System, VariAx® Upper Extremity System and the PRO Pelvis and Acetabulum System.

Luke holds an Industrial Engineering degree and MBA from Rutgers University. In addition, he completed the Global Leadership Program at Harvard University.

Luke is excited to join the Conventus-Flower Team and is looking forward to building a strong- winning culture and launching new & innovative products that solve unmet needs for our patients and surgeons.

About Conventus-Flower:

Conventus-Flower is an orthopedic medical device company with a robust fixation portfolio in upper/lower extremities, fracture treatment, and wound care. The innovative nitinol CAGE™ technology platform for proximal humerus and distal radius fractures delivers unmatched stability and reduced complications compared to traditional plating offerings. The single-use, sterile packaged foot & ankle implant and instrument kits are always Ready-For-Surgery™ which eliminates expensive set processing, enhances efficiencies, and maximizes resources. Additionally, Conventus-Flower's continuum of care covers products in the fast-growing wound care market for both orthopedic and podiatric surgeons. To learn more about our full portfolio, please visit www.ConventusOrtho.com & www.FlowerOrtho.com.

