Conventus-Flower Announces New Executive Vice President of Sales

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus-Flower Orthopedics, an orthopedic medical device company focused on delivering sterile packaged innovative solutions in upper and lower extremities and wound care, today announced that Jeffrey S. Zanni will join the company as Executive Vice President of Sales.

Jeff is a transformational leader with 19+ years of extensive experience in medical devices, commercial sales, marketing, and corporate accounts. Most recently as Vice President, US Sales at Vyaire Medical, Jeff drove Vyaire's growth in respiratory solutions. Through his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vyaire has become a formidable global respiratory company with a commercial team well recognized for its clinical knowledge.

Prior to Vyaire Medical, Jeff spent over 12-years in the orthopedic space with increasing responsibilities. At Tornier/Wright Medical, he led the Northeast region as the Upper Extremity General Manager and was then promoted to East Coast Regional Vice President. While at Stryker Orthopedics, he played a critical role in Corporate Accounts and Reconstructive Sales.

"Jeff is a proven dynamic leader that understands the importance of galvanizing his team and working together to build and drive excellence while gaining the respect of all stakeholders," said Rick Epstein, CEO for Conventus-Flower Orthopedics. "His drive to achieve optimal levels of performance and accomplishments will be a key asset as he leads our sales organization and distribution channel."

Conventus-Flower is experiencing exciting growth through its newly combined product portfolio. The company intends to pursue continued development or acquisition of innovative technologies that address unmet clinical needs with proprietary solutions for orthopedic and foot & ankle surgeons. To support that growth and increased customer attention, the distribution channel will be expanded in focused areas.

"I am truly excited to join the Conventus-Flower organization and build a strong winning culture with integrity and commitment to grow our business," stated Jeff. "We are positioned to deliver an extensive portfolio that supports surgeon needs, advances patient outcomes and creates partnerships that drive healthcare efficiencies. Conventus-Flower has a bright future and I'm thrilled be the newest member of the leadership team."



Conventus-Flower is an orthopedic medical device company with a robust fixation portfolio in upper/lower extremities, fracture treatment, and wound care. The innovative nitinol CAGETM technology platform for proximal humerus and distal radius fractures delivers unmatched stability and reduced complications compared to traditional plating offerings. The single-use, sterile packaged foot & ankle implant and instrument kits are always Ready-For-SurgeryTM which eliminates expensive set processing, enhances efficiencies, and maximizes resources. Additionally, Conventus-Flower's continuum of care covers products in the fast-growing wound care market for both orthopedic and podiatric surgeons. To learn more about our full portfolio, please visit www.ConventusOrtho.com & www.FlowerOrtho.com.

