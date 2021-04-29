Conventus-Flower Orthopedics Partners with Red One Medical

HORSHAM, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus-Flower Orthopedics, a medical device company focused on optimizing patient care by pioneering innovative solutions that address complex orthopedic challenges to streamline surgery, announced a partnership with Red One Medical, a private sector scout of medical innovation for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Department of Defense (DoD).

Conventus-Flower pioneered the development of single-use, sterile packaged implant and instrument kits that are always Ready-For-Surgery™. These products eliminate expensive set processing, minimize infection potential, enhance efficiencies, and maximize resources.

"We're passionate about improving patient care for America's veterans and military members," said Red One Medical's CEO Charles Pollak. "This partnership helps us bring this innovative technology to VA hospitals and DoD medical facilities throughout the US."

The Ready-For-Surgery™ portfolio provides pristine, high-quality instrumentation while simultaneously eliminating any burden on sterile processing. These solutions not only support our service men and women, but also provide efficiencies and cost saving opportunities for today's orthopedic and ortho biologic needs.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with SDVOSB Red One Medical. This partnership will solidify an opportunity to provide pre-sterilized instruments and implants within an environment that is challenged by sterilization processing. This partnership aligns with our company objective of supporting our nation's military with orthopedic solutions that provide positive outcomes for patients and efficiencies for institutions," said Jeffrey Zanni, EVP of Global Commercial Sales.

About Conventus-Flower:

Conventus-Flower is an orthopedic medical device company with a robust fixation portfolio in upper/lower extremities, fracture treatment, and wound care. With a focus on innovation and efficiencies, Conventus-Flower pioneered Ready-For-Surgery™ implant and instrument kits, the Flex-Thread™ Distal Fibula Intramedullary Nail System, and the nitinol CAGE™ technology platform for fracture treatment. Additionally, Conventus-Flower's continuum of care covers products in the fast-growing wound care market for both orthopedic and podiatric surgeons.

To learn more about our full portfolio, please visit www.ConventusOrtho.com & www.FlowerOrtho.com.

About Red One Medical:

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families, and their communities.

To learn more about Red One Medical, visit www.RedOneMedical.com.

