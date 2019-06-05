Conventus Orthopaedics Announces Rick Epstein as New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing fracture treatment, today announced that Rick Epstein will join the company as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Epstein will also serve on the company's Board of Directors. Rick brings more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership roles transforming medical device businesses to fast growing and valuable enterprises, including his most recent role as the CEO of OMNI Life Sciences, Inc.

"Rick has a track record of accelerating businesses through a focus on customer needs, meaningful product introductions and commercial success," said Richard Mott, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Conventus. "We are excited to have Rick lead Conventus to its next chapter of growth as we strive to change the practice of medicine."

"I am excited to join the Conventus team and lead the company through portfolio expansion and commercial growth. The Conventus CAGE technology is an innovative platform that is already improving patient outcomes in upper extremity fracture care," stated Mr. Epstein. "Our unique 3- dimensional, intramedullary solution provides a platform for expansion of differentiated products that address significant clinical unmet needs and enhance treatment options."

About Conventus Orthopaedics

Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc. is an early-stage company focused on delivering a new standard of care for orthopaedic fracture treatment, including complex and fragility fractures where there is a significant unmet need and a lack of treatment options. Their proprietary Conventus CAGE™ technology aims to improve patient outcomes, enhance the surgeon experience, and deliver economic value to stakeholders within this market segment. To learn more, please visit www.conventusortho.com.

