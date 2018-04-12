Conventus Orthopaedics Appoints Jonathan Isenburg as Chief Financial Officer

"I am pleased to welcome Jonathan to the Conventus team. We will benefit from his expertise and leadership as we continue to grow commercial operations and accelerate development to bring the CAGE platform technology to additional types of fractures," said Matthew Jewett, Chief Executive Officer of Conventus. "Jonathan is an experienced medical device industry executive who has excelled in corporate finance, strategy, business development and operations. He has a proven track record of success and we look forward to utilizing his many talents."

Mr. Isenburg said, "It is with much enthusiasm that I join the outstanding Conventus team who has developed true game-changing technology for the treatment of simple and complex fractures throughout the anatomy. I look forward to working with them to grow the business and bring this innovative and less invasive surgical solution to more patients."

Prior to his most recent role as CFO of Infraredx, Inc., Mr. Isenburg served as a Manager in Financial Advisory Services at RSM from 2008 to 2013. Mr. Isenburg was a CPA who began his career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from UMASS—Amherst and a graduate degree in Finance from Boston University.

About Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc.

Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc. was founded by a team of medical device professionals and physicians with the sole purpose of improving patient care by creating a 3-dimensional platform technology with less invasive solutions to a broad range of challenging periarticular fractures. Taking its name from the Latin word for coming together or union, Conventus Orthopaedics is focused on creating less invasive solutions to fractures in and around the joints. The company is dedicated to working with surgeons to improve healing and enable their patients' return to normal activities.

