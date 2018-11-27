Converge Engineering Launches New Website for Conveyor Belting and Components

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Engineering LLC today announced the launch of its new website, ConvergeBelting.com. This domain provides new and existing customers with a comprehensive resource for replacement conveyor belting and accessories.

As experienced as plant operators, the experts at Converge Engineering are uniquely positioned to help clients in various industries, including food processing, mining and aggregate, distribution centers and recycling facilities, construct conveyors and systems with the operators in mind. The new website provides information on conveyor accessories, scales, sensors, control panels, safety upgrades, pulleys, take-up frames, bearings, idlers and power transmission parts.

Converge Engineering has established relationships with premier North American belting and component manufacturers and is able to provide top quality parts and expanding services. This new service offers preventative maintenance support and provides a convenient, customized experience for belting and components specifically.

Converge Engineering is headquartered in Roseville, Calif. near Sacramento, and serves the North American market. Conveyors and fully-integrated shredding and recycling systems designed and built by Converge Engineering can ensure operational safety, lower operating costs and improve your commodity recovery.

About Converge Engineering LLC

Converge Engineering LLC (www.ConvergeEngineering.com) is a leader in providing conveyors and complete processing equipment solutions for the metals, waste and electronics recycling industries. The company also produces specialized data destruction shredders and tools to companies in the non-recycling business sectors, including data center and technology companies.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sims Metal Management Limited, one of the world's leading metal and electronics recyclers, Converge Engineering has the global reach, operational experience and infrastructure necessary to ensure customers receive the highest-performing engineering support and equipment solutions. Converge Engineering's array of talents include consulting, systems integration, 3D-point cloud scanning, 3D drafting, mechanical engineering, electrical and controls design, UL-listed control panel manufacturing, metal fabrication and project management. This diversity allows clients a single point of accountability with deep operational experience.

SOURCE Converge Engineering LLC

