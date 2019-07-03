Converge Technology Solutions Acquires Nordisk Systems, Inc.

Nordisk is a leading technology solution provider in the Northwest US focused on infrastructure, cloud, security, analytics, business continuity and managed services solutions.

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions, Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) announced today that it has acquired Nordisk Systems, Inc. ("Nordisk"), a Northwest based partner focused on infrastructure, cloud, security, analytics, business continuity and managed services solutions. Nordisk brings highly skilled teams of experienced technology experts, business consultants, and industry thought leaders to Converge's fast growing platform.

Nordisk CEO Deney Dentel will continue in his role along with the existing Nordisk management team. Working with Deney, Converge will look to extend Nordisk's capabilities and solutions to customers across North America while introducing Converge's hybrid IT solutions including identity-based enterprise Blockchain, cognitive, cybersecurity, resiliency managed services and multi-cloud solutions to current Nordisk customers.

"Our team at Nordisk is dedicated to relieving customer technology burdens since 1983. Our exceptional staff of highly certified industry veterans, and our longstanding relationships with manufacturers and building relations with emerging technology manufacturers deliver the highest quality technology and remain on the leading edge. As trusted advisors, we enable our clients to exceed their goals and objectives to ensure long-term success," said Deney Dentel. "The fit between the companies made perfect sense. I couldn't be more excited about what is ahead for the Nordisk team and our customers. The Converge culture and their way of doing business is spot on."

Nordisk has a team of distinguished engineers that understands customer current needs and goals and can architect visionary infrastructure that is efficient today and ready for the future.

"We are pleased that Nordisk is joining the Converge family of companies," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "As a longstanding and top tier performer in the IBM ecosystem, Nordisk extends our IBM footprint allowing Converge to expand our software strategy, particularly Red Hat after its acquisition by IBM is completed. Nordisk also provides geographical coverage in the Northwest as part of our 3 phase plan to be a premier North American Hybrid IT provider."

Nordisk marks the ninth transaction completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChipTek, Inc.; Lighthouse Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems, LLC; and Essex Technology Group, Inc.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance the ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com.

About Nordisk

Nordisk Systems, Inc. is a leading technology solution provider with over three decades of experience in the industry. Since founded in 1983, Nordisk is committed to relieving its customers' technology burdens, with the ability to architect visionary infrastructure that solves immediate needs while focusing to achieve future business initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.nordisksystems.com

