Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves Titanium Partner Status with Intel Corporation

Titanium is the highest level of partner status within Intel's Partner Alliance program.

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has achieved Titanium partner status with Intel Corporation. Titanium partner status is reserved for the most valued program members who demonstrate superior business and technical skills as well as leadership in the development of innovative customer solutions based on Intel technologies.

As a certified Titanium partner, Converge is a leading solution provider of Intel's foundational technologies for multi-cloud architecture, data center modernization, advanced analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and supporting critical infrastructure for global service providers and public sector. Together, Intel and Converge are taking innovative strides in cloud computing, data center, IoT, and PC solutions, helping to build a smarter and more connected digital world. Holding Titanium-level status with Intel also allows Converge access to proprietary information, engineering support, and accelerated technical support from Intel, giving the Company the capability to create innovative solutions based on industry-leading Intel technologies.

"Converge and Intel share a valued partnership and achieving the Titanium-level status demonstrates our team is certified at the highest level and deeply educated to meet the criteria for the maximum membership status," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Additionally, this status allows Converge exclusive benefits we can pass along to our clients."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Related Links

https://convergetp.com/

