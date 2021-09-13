Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Awarded 2021 Ingram Micro Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the Ingram Micro Cloud Partner Award for 2021 in the Reseller Partner of the Year category. Converge was honored with this achievement for its ability to deliver powerful solutions and drive end-user digital transformation. This is the second consecutive year Converge has been named the winner of this award.

These annual awards celebrate the success of top partners in delivering powerful solutions to drive digital transformation and recognizes those with high levels of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success. The Reseller Partner of the Year category acknowledges partners who saw outstanding achievements and quantifiable business growth in 2020, selling products from Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace to help the digital transformation of their clients' business.

"Digital transformation is not slowing, and neither is the hard work of our elite partners," said Victor Baez, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud at Ingram Micro Cloud. "We are proud to recognize this distinguished group of channel partners who continue to deliver best-in-class programs that are typified by superior tech talent, an array of expertise, and excellent thought leadership."

"We are honored to take home the award for Ingram Micro's Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year for 2021," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "This achievement is another building block in our ongoing strong partnership with Ingram Micro and the mutual success our organizations are able to achieve together. We are especially proud to win this award in the Cloud space and look forward to continued accomplishments with Ingram Micro Cloud."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

