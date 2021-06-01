Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named #39 on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has placed #39 out of 500 companies on this year's CRN® Solution Provider 500 List. This is an 11-place increase from Converge's 2020 ranking of #50.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, releases the Solution Provider 500 List (SP500) each year, ranking leading IT channel partner organizations across North America based on revenue and other qualifications. CRN's SP500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, as well as providing a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence partners such as Converge have on the IT industry today.

"I am extremely proud of the Converge team for once again placing on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "It is also exciting to see Converge's achievements over the last year recognized in our placement of #39 out of 500, an increase from our status on 2020's list. CRN and the SP500 are well known as industry standards for showcasing top technology organizations and we're proud to continue to move up in rank among the competitive group on this year's list."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.crn.com/SP500. A sample of the top honorees will also be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

