Converged Technology Professionals Named Professional Services Partner by ScanSource

News provided by

Converged Technology Professionals

20 Jun, 2023, 09:37 ET

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converged Technology Professionals, a technology consulting firm and recognized leader in enterprise cloud communication and professional services solutions, is excited to share their strategic partnership with ScanSource, a leading hybrid distributor accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud.

Continue Reading
ScanSource Names Converged Technology Professionals as Professional Services Partner
ScanSource Names Converged Technology Professionals as Professional Services Partner

With CTPros' project management, customer-focused implementation, and training services, this partnership marks an exciting stride toward the future of cloud communication offerings poised to enhance the quality of cloud solution delivery for UCaaS, CCaaS, and Microsoft Teams throughout the continental U.S.

"Our team is absolutely thrilled about this collaboration," shares Eric Peterson, Co-CEO at CTPros. "The rapid pace of the digital landscape necessitates more customized professional services solutions now more than ever. This is precisely what we aim to address at CTPros. Our affiliation with ScanSource will allow us to contribute significantly to this pressing industry need, driving forward innovation and growth in a market that continues to evolve at an unprecedented speed."

Clients can anticipate an even stronger focus on streamlined processes, implementation, and optimized solutions to meet their unique needs. This partnership is not just a new chapter for Converged Technology Professionals; it's an invaluable step forward for the industry as a whole.

About Converged Technology Professionals

Converged Technology Professionals is a technology and professional services consulting firm specializing in unified communications and contact center. They provide comprehensive, tailored guidance and support throughout their client's strategic adoption journey, from vendor evaluations and contractual advisement to a full suite of implementation and post-implementation services performed by their highly experienced team of in-house business and technical professionals.

Media Contact:
Amy Roman, Chief Revenue Officer
Phone: 317-296-5813
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Converged Technology Professionals

Also from this source

Converged Technology Professionals Announces Partnership With Gartner

Converged Technology Professionals Named The #1 Technology Services Advisor of the Year by RingCentral, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.