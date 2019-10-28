ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte Launches New Digital Health Ecosystem Platforms at HLTH Conference

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte today announced the launch of a robust platform for the health care ecosystem that supports two critically important patient journeys. MyPATH for Health and MyPATH for Connected Care work together to connect and support patients and their care teams across the patient experience — from clinical trials to treatment and beyond.

The MyPATH platform helps health systems, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and health plan innovators deliver next-generation patient support services and therapy management across the patient journey, improving their overall experience while cultivating a rich, real-world data set.

"Because of new interoperability standards and a growing ecosystem of connected devices, patients are increasingly in control of their health and wellness data," said Brett Davis, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and general manager, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "But to transform the patient experience — whether supporting virtual health or virtual clinical trials — the patient must be connected to a platform that supports new workflows and paradigms of delivering care and supporting clinical research. The ConvergeHEALTH MyPATH platform helps life sciences and health care organizations do just that for the patients they serve."

MyPATH for Health

The challenges of living with a chronic or serious illness, including complex symptoms, side-effects and treatments, can make it difficult for patients to adhere to their care plans. This can lead to increased cost for care and missed opportunities to improve patients' lives. MyPATH for Health is a digital solution that supports life science innovators for clinical trials and patient services by connecting patients, caregivers, providers and life sciences organizations. By connecting all stakeholders, MyPATH can transform patient engagement, create a connected care team, aim to improve outcomes, and cultivates a rich, real-world data set for analysis.

"There is a growing body of evidence showing the value of digital and patient engagement solutions," said Christopher Zant, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and chief digital officer, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "The shift to a patient-centric health care environment creates significant opportunity but also requires a new way of thinking and novel strategies to be successful. With MyPATH for Health, organizations are better equipped to support and empower patients to understand their health status and be their best selves."

MyPATH for Health enables:

Care coordination

Medication and appointment reminders

Remote health and risk monitoring

24/7 support network

Novel approaches for improving research and development

ePRO and consent management for clinical trials

Community and family support

MyPATH for Connected Care

With patients at the center of the evolving health care ecosystem, business needs to meet them where they are. Making the pivot to virtual care is essential to expanding access to care, improving clinical outcomes, increasing patient engagement and reducing costs. MyPATH for Connected Care is a digital health care platform that connects patients and care teams to deliver virtual care services through an effective, data-driven experience.

"The way a patient manages their condition on a day-to-day basis, whether at home, at work and on the go, has lasting impact on their health and the question becomes how can we leverage technology to help support their health longitudinally," said Summer Knight, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and virtual health leader, ConvergeHEALTH. "MyPATH for Connected Care seeks to answer this question by delivering high-touch customer experiences across channels by enabling personalized treatment plans, more efficient workflows, and allows clinical teams and consumers to collaborate adjusting care plans based on real-time data generated from the patient."

MyPATH for Connected Care enables:

A connected ecosystem to support patients and care teams at every stage and setting

Continuous strategies for building capabilities that deploy patient-centered virtual home care

A robust health data collection with a focus on care plan management

A holistic, personalized approach to care plans

The ability to empower patients, with user friendly devices and wearables

See the demos

Visit Deloitte at the HLTH Conference in Las Vegas October 27-30, 2019 in booth #341.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Related Links

http://www.deloitte.com/us

