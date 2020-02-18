ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte Launches Patient-Centered Digital Health Platform to Support Global Clinical Trials at SCOPE Summit 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte today announced the launch of MyPATH for Clinical, a cloud-based digital platform designed to enhance the patient experience as well as the success and efficiency of global clinical trials.

MyPATH for Clinical is a modular, patient-centric platform that can help accelerate the execution of digital clinical trials by taking a holistic approach to connect clinical trial participants, investigators and clinical research associates. It leverages modern cloud, mobile and connected medical device technologies to address three core industry challenges: patient recruitment; patient engagement to drive retention; and protocol management.

"The adoption of technology in clinical trials has focused primarily on the administrative, data capture and data management aspects of running a trial. We are launching MyPATH for Clinical with the goal of leveraging modern cloud, mobile, and wearable digital technologies to fundamentally transform the patient and investigator experience in clinical trials," said Brett Davis, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and general manager, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "As the clinical trial model transforms, we hope to help improve recruitment approaches, reduce dropout rates and increase patient support during the trial for better protocol compliance."

MyPATH for Clinical enables:

Personalized digital patient engagement with guidance and support along the clinical trial lifecycle with enhanced direct connectivity to investigators and patient communities.

Improved patient experience through direct patient data collection as well as a growing ecosystem of connected devices.

Integration of data across multiple inputs into a single cloud platform leveraging multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) services with integrated analytics and reporting capabilities.

Support for digitally enabled novel virtual clinical trial designs across multiple geographies.

Advanced consent management to enable the collection of robust real-world datasets for future clinical development.

Support for the development of digital therapeutics leveraging a common patient platform and architecture.

"MyPATH for Clinical is the latest addition to our suite of ConvergeHEALTH patient platforms that are already supporting patients in over 20 countries across multiple diseases and therapeutic areas," said Chris Zant, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and chief digital officer, ConvergeHEALTH by Deloitte. "We are at an exciting inflection point where the convergence and maturation of cloud, mobile, IoT and medical technologies is enabling us to transform the patient experience — whether in a healthcare or research setting."

MyPATH for Clinical lays the foundation for digitizing clinical trials while enhancing patient and investigator engagement by providing education and resources; medication tracking and appointment management; symptom tracking; patient reported outcomes and surveys; and data visualization for patients. It also supports investigators by providing direct connectivity while organizing patient data into helpful dashboards. This improves the experience for patients and investigators, and enables research teams to generate new insights and provide better patient support while in a trial.

"Recruiting and retaining patients, and lack of protocol compliance are huge hurdles in today's clinical trials," said Dawn Anderson, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As advances in technology are coupled with the needs of an evolving, maturing clinical research data requirements, clinical trials must adapt. MyPATH for Clinical can help patients, investigators and CRAs navigate the changes necessary to be successful in digitizing the clinical trials of the future."

For more information, stop by Deloitte booth #817 at the SCOPE Summit in Orlando, Feb. 18-21, 2010, or visit the ConvergeHEALTH website.

