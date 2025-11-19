Convergence Expands Nationwide, Turning Dealer Data into Precision-Timed Personalized Messaging to Drive Sales and Service

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With customers expecting faster, more personal communication and teams stretched thin, Convergence gives dealerships an edge by turning their data into timely outreach that drives sales and service growth.

The company combines next-generation SMS/text and email technology with a dedicated in-house communications team and data-driven precision messaging. Over the past two and a half years, the company has sent more than 3 million messages and helped dealerships schedule over 2,000 service and sales appointments. After supporting more than 60 rooftops in re-engaging lost customers and increasing appointment volume, Convergence is now scaling its personalized engagement platform nationally to meet growing dealer demand.

Every message is delivered at the right moment to spark engagement, helping dealerships fill service bays, convert more leads, and strengthen customer loyalty. By combining data-driven insights with a dedicated in-house communications team, Convergence ensures each interaction is personally managed and impactful.

"We've helped dealerships, from single-point stores to multi-rooftop groups, re-engage thousands of customers who hadn't returned in months, scheduling hundreds of new service and sales appointments each month," said Jim Daly, Co-Founder & COO of Convergence. "By combining personal attention with smart data, we give dealers a way to improve retention and drive revenue even when staffing and labor are tight."

Dealers are seeing clear improvements in engagement, retention, and sales performance:

"There are a lot of digital tools in the automotive sector. All claim to be better than the next but few are unique. Convergence peels back the layers of what you can and can't do in targeting customers and then precisely hones in and is able to reach customers in ways that will get them to respond, namely by text message," said Chris Marino, General Manager of BMW of Spokane. "Convergence represents the final frontier on tool-differentiation when it comes to campaigns & engagement."

Key Differentiators

All messaging managed in-house – Every sales and service inquiry is personally handled by trained agents, ensuring human oversight on every interaction.

Every sales and service inquiry is personally handled by trained agents, ensuring human oversight on every interaction. Proprietary texting stack – Built and managed entirely in-house, giving dealerships full control over messaging and seamless integration with their CRM or DMS.

– Built and managed entirely in-house, giving dealerships full control over messaging and seamless integration with their CRM or DMS. Data-activation platform – Dealerships can integrate DMS/CRM data, refine customer profiles, deliver timely messages, and track interactions through Convergence's TrafficGauge portal.

– Dealerships can integrate DMS/CRM data, refine customer profiles, deliver timely messages, and track interactions through Convergence's TrafficGauge portal. Full-lifecycle engagement – Supports sales, service, and variable recall workflows, delivering ongoing engagement throughout the entire customer journey.

– Supports sales, service, and variable recall workflows, delivering ongoing engagement throughout the entire customer journey. Proven results – The platform has generated 500,000+ links clicked, scheduled 2,000+ appointments, and sold 1,000+ cars across rooftops.

Momentum and Market Opportunity

As dealerships face rising customer expectations and labor shortages, Convergence helps recover lapsed customers, increase repeat visits, and convert more leads, scaling personalized engagement across rooftops and dealership functions. Major groups, including Lithia, have vetted and approved Convergence's full communication platform, demonstrating trust and readiness for broader adoption.

As a member of the V20 Group, Convergence will be at the V20 booth and a sponsor of the V20 party during the 2026 NADA Show, giving dealers the opportunity to meet the team and learn more about its solution.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://www.convergenceauto.com/.

About Convergence

Convergence is an automotive customer-engagement solution for dealerships that want to combine personally managed communications with data-driven insights. The platform leverages a dealership's own data to deliver precision-timed messages that are automated yet personally managed, helping dealerships re-engage previous customers, generate new sales opportunities, and make every interaction count. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Convergence provides timely messaging, operational transparency, and results dealerships can see in appointments, retention, and customer loyalty.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Convergence