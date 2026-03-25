Convergence Networks Acquires Certinet Systems, Expanding Pacific Northwest Presence and Strengthening Security Capabilities in Regulated Industries

YAKIMA, Wa. and PORTLAND, Ore., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Convergence Networks, one of North America's leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), today announced its acquisition of Certinet Systems, a Yakima-based IT services firm known for its strong customer relationships and commitment to service excellence.

Convergence Networks team members monitor and analyze real-time system performance and cybersecurity metrics from the company’s Seattle operations center. (CNW Group/Convergence Networks)

The acquisition strengthens Convergence Networks' presence across the Pacific Northwest and expands its ability to support organizations operating in highly regulated industries such as manufacturing, local government, and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). These industries increasingly require secure, compliant, and resilient IT environments as cyber threats and regulatory expectations continue to rise.

A Shared, People-First Approach to IT

Founded by Bryant Kyger, Certinet Systems is a veteran-owned company deeply rooted in Central and Eastern Washington. The firm has built its reputation by delivering reliable, responsive IT services and maintaining close, local relationships with its clients.

Certinet supports organizations across managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud services, and compliance with experience serving public sector organizations and businesses connected to government and defense supply chains. This industry exposure compliments Convergence Networks' continued investment in formal cybersecurity and compliance capabilities, including the development of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) practice.

"At Convergence Networks, we believe technology should support people and businesses in a practical, measurable way," said Chris Remy, CEO of Convergence Networks. "Certinet Systems has built a strong business by focusing on service quality, integrity, and local leadership. That alignment made this a natural fit. Together, we are expanding our ability to support organizations with increasing security and compliance requirements, while continuing to invest in our people."

"Certinet was built to provide a higher standard of service for businesses in our region," said Bryant Kyger, Founder of Certinet Systems. "Joining Convergence Networks allows us to maintain that local focus while giving our clients access to deeper cybersecurity and compliance expertise, broader resources and long-term stability. It also creates new opportunities for our team as part of a larger organization that is investing in a future of secure and compliant IT."

What This Means for Clients and the Region

The combination of Convergence Networks and Certinet Systems will deliver several immediate benefits:

Local Continuity:

Certinet Systems will continue to operate with local leadership and a strong presence in Eastern Washington. Bryant Kyger will remain with Convergence Networks in a regional leadership role.

Expanded Security and Compliance Capabilities

Clients will benefit from enhanced cybersecurity and compliance services, extended after-hours support, deeper vendor partnerships, and access to Convergence Networks' operational and automation platforms.

Modern, Transparent Client Experience

Organizations will gain access to Convergence Networks' Client Portal, providing a more intuitive and centralized experience for managing IT services, accessing insights, and improving visibility into their technology environment.

Greater Regional Investment:

The acquisition expands Convergence Networks' footprint across the Pacific Northwest while preserving Certinet's service model and long-standing client relationships.

About Convergence Networks

Convergence Networks is a leading North American Managed Services Provider with offices across the United States and Canada. For more than 25 years, the company has helped organizations reduce risk, simplify IT operations, and align technology strategy with business objectives.

With a strong focus on cybersecurity, compliance, and modern workplace solutions, Convergence Networks supports organizations navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments, including those within the Defense Industrial Base. The company delivers end-to-end solutions across cybersecurity, cloud, modern workplace, and responsible AI solutions.

For more information, visit www.convergencenetworks.com.

About Certinet Systems

Certinet Systems is a veteran-owned IT managed services provider headquartered in Yakima, Washington. The company serves organizations across Central and Eastern Washington, delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and compliance support with a strong emphasis on reliability, service quality, and local accountability.

For more information, visit www.certinetsystems.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare sectors and partners closely with founders and management teams to help businesses scale.

For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

SOURCE Convergence Networks