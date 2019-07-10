Convergence of AI and AR: Transforming the Future of Business Applications

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The convergence of artificial intelligence and augmented reality is transforming business applications and is likely to have a profound impact on customer experience and the way businesses work. Computer vision, an artificial intelligence technology, allows computers to understand the objects seen through cameras, which are identified and labeled using augmented reality. Companies are developing next-generation applications with capabilities such as providing hyper-personalized experience, operating complex surgeries, self-driving and other intelligent interactive features that employ artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies.

Companies, such as Google, Nvidia, IBM, Blippar, TechSee, Octi, Wrnch are among many other companies focusing on developing AI+AR solutions that unlock new business opportunities.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

AI, AR and their convergence – An Overview

Key target industries

Use cases within AI+AR

Companies offering AI+AR

Intellectual property (IP) analysis

Analyst recommendations

