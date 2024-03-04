Convergent Therapeutics Appoints Scott Myers as Chairman of its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers, today announced the appointment of Scott Myers as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Myers previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian in 2023, and prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AMAG Technology, purchased by Covis Pharmaceuticals, SA in November of 2020. Prior to 2020, Mr. Myers served as both Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rainier Therapeutics, a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on metastatic bladder cancer that was purchased by Fusion Pharmaceuticals in March of 2020. Prior to joining Rainier, Mr. Myers served as Chief Executive Officer, President and as a director of Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. prior to its acquisition by Seattle Genetics in March of 2018. Mr. Myers also served as Chief Executive Officer of Aerocrine AB, a medical device company from 2011 to 2015 prior to its acquisition by Circassia.

"Speaking on behalf of Convergent's Board of Directors and our leadership team, I am delighted that Scott agreed to join our Board as Chair," said Dr. Philip Kantoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Convergent. "Scott brings an enormous amount of experience and expertise as both a Chief Executive Officer, as well as a board member and chair in numerous life science companies."

Mr. Myers currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Dynavax Technologies, a commercial stage vaccine company. Mr. Myers also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ironshore Pharmaceuticals, a private, commercial stage ADHD company.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology was developed by Dr. Neil Bander, Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated to actinium-225 (Ac-225), a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV01-α is that once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into prostate cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. CONV01-α has the potential to be the first Ac-225 radioantibody approved for use in prostate cancer treatment. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Convergent Therapeutics