Convergent Therapeutics to Announce Clinical Trial Updates on its Lead Candidate at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the title of an upcoming clinical trial plenary oral presentation evaluating its lead asset, CONV01-α (225Ac-J591), a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to actinium-225 (225Ac), which will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 taking place in Orlando, April 14 – 19. The plenary talk entitled "Phase I dose-escalation study of fractionated dose 225Ac-J591 for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer" will be presented by Dr. Jones T. Nauseef, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology & Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Phase I dose-escalation study of fractionated dose 225Ac-J591 for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer

Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023, from 11:45 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: W Hall A2-3 - Convention Center

Session Category: Clinical Trials Plenary Session

Session Title: Promising Novel Antitumor Strategies in Early Phase Clinical Trials

Presentation Number: CT014

Presenter: Dr. Jones T. Nauseef, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology & Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology was developed by Dr. Neil Bander, Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated to actinium-225 (Ac-225), a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV01-α is that once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, thereby delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into prostate cancer cells, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. CONV01-α would be the first Ac-225 radioantibody approved for use in cancer treatment. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

