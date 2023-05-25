Convergent Therapeutics to Announce Clinical Trial Updates on its Lead Candidate at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer, today announced the title of an upcoming poster presentation on its lead asset, CONV01-α (225Ac-J591), a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to actinium-225 (225Ac) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, which is taking place in Chicago, June 2 – 6. The poster presentation entitled "Phase I dose-escalation results of prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted radionuclide therapy (PSMA-TRT) with alpha-radiolabeled antibody 225Ac-J591 and beta-radioligand 177Lu-PSMA I&T" will be presented by Dr. Scott Tagawa, Professor of Medicine and of Urology, member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine and Attending Physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Phase I dose-escalation results of prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted radionuclide therapy (PSMA-TRT) with alpha-radiolabeled antibody 225Ac-J591 and beta-radioligand 177Lu-PSMA I&T
Presenter: Dr. Scott Tagawa*, Professor of Medicine and of Urology, member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine and Attending Physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Date & Time: June 3, 1:15 pm CDT
Location: E450 | On Demand
Session Type: Poster Discussion Session
Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile
Clinical Trial Registration Number: NCT04886986
Abstract number: 5018
Poster Bd number: 112

Dr. Tagawa is a paid consultant and equity stakeholder for Convergent Therapeutics and has been a paid consultant for POINT, Sanofi, Medivation, Astellas, Dendreon, Janssen, Genentech, Bayer, Endocyte, Eisai, Immunomedics, Karyopharm, Abbvie, Tolmar, Seattle Genetics, Amgen, Clovis, QED, Pfizer, AAA/Novartis, Clarity, Genomic Health, Blue Earth, Alkido Pharma, Telix Pharma, EMD Serono, Myovant, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology was developed by Dr. Neil Bander, the Bernard and Josephine Chaus Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated to actinium-225 (Ac-225), a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV01-α is that once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into prostate cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. CONV01-α has the potential to be the first Ac-225 radioantibody approved for use in prostate cancer treatment. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Convergent Media Contact:

Rob Haney, Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
(401) 632-9316
[email protected]

SOURCE Convergent Therapeutics

