ConvergeOne Advances its Cloud Strategy and Names Eugene O'Callaghan President, Services Organization

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that Eugene O'Callaghan, former Senior Vice President and Offering General Manager of Cloud and Platform Services at DXC Technology, will join ConvergeOne as President, Services Organization, effective today.

O'Callaghan brings more than 25 years of portfolio engineering and services leadership experience to ConvergeOne. Most recently, Eugene held the role of SVP and Offering General Manager of Cloud and Platform Services at DXC Technology, with general management responsibility for sales and partnerships, portfolio management and engineering. He also led the incubation and growth of key strategic businesses, including growth in market presence, revenue and profitability.

Previously, O'Callaghan led Workload and Cloud Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and held senior engineering and services roles in the Americas and UK, including the role of chief engineer for EDS's multi-year plan to develop a standard portfolio of services and solutions.

O'Callaghan brings deep client experience across several industries, including successful roles as account general manager for two of HP and EDS's largest global clients, where he implemented "deliver and grow" strategies that delivered significant client and shareholder value.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eugene to the leadership team at ConvergeOne as President of our Services Organization," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "Eugene holds a proven track record of delivering innovative and intelligent solutions that help customers operationalize their cloud strategy and realize high-impact business outcomes. His industry expertise and leadership align with the needs of our customers and will further strengthen our ability to drive growth and connect people with their purpose."

"I am excited to join the ConvergeOne team," said O'Callaghan. "I look forward to being part of a proven and purpose-driven team that delivers innovative, world-class technology solutions and services that enable our customers' success."

O'Callaghan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from University College Cork, Ireland.

Paul K. Maier is retiring from his role as President, Services Organization, at ConvergeOne. He has been with the company since 2012.

"I am thankful to Paul for his outstanding contributions to ConvergeOne and our services organization and portfolio over nearly ten years. His leadership, passion to delight customers and strategic vision have been integral to our ongoing success. Paul will continue to play an integral role in the execution of our merger and acquisition strategy, which will remain an important focus for our team in 2021 and beyond," said McKenna.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Gabrielle Lukianchuk, Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.781.0937

[email protected]

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://convergeone.com

