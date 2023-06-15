ConvergeOne and Eccentex Announce Strategic Partnership

ConvergeOne

15 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1), the premier IP-enabled, solutions-led, customer experience company, has announced a strategic partnership with Eccentex, a provider of cloud-based business automation capabilities, effective today. The companies are now joining forces to support customer migrations to cloud and acceleration of digital transformation.

C1 Eccentex Partnership
The partners' major aim with this strategic move is to jointly support customer experience (CX)-focused companies in moving their on-premise contact center and business process automation systems to the cloud without operational risk and delay. C1 and Eccentex are now jointly selling their CX engagement and business automation solutions to customers who may have previously been locked into on-premises operations due to modernization or hybrid integration needs across their CX ecosystem. 

C1 and Eccentex recognize that when deploying omnichannel Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) environments in the cloud, some business processes and other essential CX ecosystem components must be reintegrated as part of the cloud migration process.

C1 serves as a Platinum Sponsor and Eccentex as a Gold Sponsor of Genesys Xperience23. The partners jointly demonstrate their customer success-focused strategic alignment at all levels. 

"C1's strategic partnership with Eccentex enables joint customers to unleash the power of connected experiences that make a lasting impact on their customers, colleagues and communities," said Andy Bacon, Senior Vice President, National Practices, C1. "Through a cloud-powered approach and a people-first mindset, C1 and Eccentex will help our customers build loyalty, grow meaningful relationships and drive sustainable growth."

"I'm excited about our long-term strategic partnership," said Alex Stein, CEO, Eccentex. "Our solutions and services are complementary and equally relevant to our valued customers in helping them to accelerate their digital transformation and cloud migration initiatives. Our team is highly committed to delivering our joint promises to the highest possible standard to satisfy our customers, and their customers, too."

About C1
C1 is the premier IP-enabled, solutions-led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust C1 to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. C1 has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

About Eccentex 
Eccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customers in all sizes across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation.

Eccentex's flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and keep up with the ever-changing customer needs. Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation that leveraging the power of Eccentex AI Services in order to help the world's leading brands and government entities to achieve breakthrough results in short term.

With Eccentex businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity. Customers will enjoy the new automated process and self-service experiences while brand employees will be better motivated and freed up from boring, repetitive tasks.

Media Contacts

C1:
Doreen Zipay
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing
[email protected] 

Eccentex:
Michael Rapoport
Digital Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE ConvergeOne

