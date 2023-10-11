ConvergeOne Announces One C1 Strategy

News provided by

ConvergeOne

11 Oct, 2023, 11:30 ET

New delivery model and approach will provide scalable, highly secure networks focused on an elevated human experience

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1), the solutions-led advanced technology company, today announced One C1, a new strategic approach that is emblematic of how the company is supporting and delivering value to its customers.

As part of its new strategic approach, ConvergeOne, which will now be known as C1, has combined its capabilities in building scalable networks and highly secure environments to provide holistic solutions to customers with a focus on the connected human experience. C1 has adopted a simplified go-to-market strategy to help customers succeed in a complex, cloud-enabled and AI-supported environment.

The company's new set of integrated communications solutions enables customers to grow their businesses in a market where the rise of AI demands better integration, security remains paramount and the right infrastructure and scalability are critical. To be at the forefront of the market, meet these demands and deliver innovative solutions, C1 will continue to expand its ecosystem of market-leading partners.

"We believe technology is not a means to an end, but a way to enable meaningful connections, create new possibilities and drive successful outcomes for our customers and their customers," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "During the past several months, we've aligned our values, our organization and our expertise around this principle to create a seamless, one-platform Human Experience delivery model. Ultimately, we are focused on supporting our customers and creating an elevated human experience as industry dynamics and business models continue to shift."

Along with its reimagined strategy, C1 is unveiling a refreshed brand and visual identity that emphasizes the human-centricity and innovation driving its new strategic priorities. The new identity will be used across all C1 communications going forward.

To support its new approach, C1 has made several key hires, including Amrit Chaudhuri as Chief Growth Officer; John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer; Candace Holt as Senior Vice President, Strategic Operations; and Meghan Keough as Senior Vice President, Marketing. Omar Bhatti will now take on responsibilities as Chief Customer Officer focused on creating and delivering world-class solutions for C1's customers and their customers.

C1 will exhibit at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ Oct. 16-19 in Orlando, Fla., where the company is a Premier exhibitor and sponsor.

About C1
C1 is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with most of the Fortune 100 companies along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

Media Contact
Meghan Keough, Senior Vice President, Marketing
[email protected]  

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Also from this source

C1 Wins 2023 US & Canada Rising Star Partner Award in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

C1 Wins 2023 US & Canada Rising Star Partner Award in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

ConvergeOne (C1) is a recipient of the 2023 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements ...
C1 Appoints Industry Leader John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer

C1 Appoints Industry Leader John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer

ConvergeOne (C1), the advanced technology and solutions-led customer experience company, today announced that John "JD" DeLozier has joined as Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.