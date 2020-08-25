ConvergeOne Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Altivon

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has acquired Altivon, a premier contact center solutions provider. This acquisition further solidifies ConvergeOne's position as a leading provider of collaboration and IT-enabled solutions in the market today.

Founded in 1989, Altivon delivers high value, high impact contact center solutions that elevate the customer experience, including solution design, deployment, support and ongoing improvement services. As a Genesys Gold Partner, Altivon provides services exclusively for the full portfolio of Genesys premise and cloud offers. As a result of the acquisition, Altivon is now Altivon, a ConvergeOne Company.

"The addition of the Altivon team is an important step in our strategy to develop and expand customer relationships by providing comprehensive collaboration solutions with cloud, managed and professional services," said John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "Altivon and ConvergeOne share a customer-first philosophy, committed to delivering outcome-based technology solutions that connect people with purpose."

Together, ConvergeOne and Altivon will provide customers with a strategically growing portfolio of services capabilities, a robust cloud offering, and a shared vision for collaboration solutions to meet customer needs. Altivon customers can leverage additional portfolio offerings including Cybersecurity, SD-WAN and Enterprise Networking, along with successful partnership offerings with Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft and many others.

"We are thrilled to join the leading collaboration team in the industry," said Bruce Andersen, Founder, President and CEO of Altivon. "For over thirty years, Altivon has been driven by our passion to deliver customized contact center and collaboration experiences for our customers. As part of ConvergeOne, we will leverage our combined services capabilities expertise to deliver even greater value to our customers."

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 67% percent of the Fortune 100 and 50% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, and energy industries.

About Altivon

Founded in 1989, Altivon is headquartered in Nevada and operates across North America with deployments internationally. Altivon has delivered contact center solutions based on leading contact center technologies since 1997. Altivon has deployed several of the largest solutions delivered through the Genesys partner channel and received the first Interactive Intelligence Chairman's Award for outstanding performance by a partner.

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with 27 years of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

