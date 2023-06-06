ConvergeOne Appoints Industry leader Amritesh Chaudhuri as President, Products and Markets

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP-enabled, solutions-led, customer experience company, announced that Amritesh (Amrit) Chaudhuri, former EVP and CMO at 8x8, will join ConvergeOne as President, Products and Markets, effective today.

Amrit is a proven technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in leading products, marketing and go-to-market strategy for world-class products and services. Prior to his role at 8x8, Amrit held executive positions at RingCentral and Oracle.

Amrit Chaudhuri President, Products and Markets ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, colleagues and communities. Over 10,000 customers use ConvergeOne every day to help them build meaningful connections through remarkably innovative and secure experiences. As President, Products and Markets, Amrit will drive strategy and vision of the entire product portfolio and how the company goes to market both directly with its product offerings and with best-of-breed technology partners. Amrit will lead Product and Marketing organizations in the company. 

"I am honored to join ConvergeOne as President, Products and Markets," said Chaudhuri. "As ConvergeOne ramps up to drive significant growth in our multi-billion-dollar business, we are reimagining our products and solutions and are uniquely positioned to drive transformative experiences to our customers. I look forward to supporting the team and driving this growth."

"Amrit's track record of industry expertise and leadership align with ConvergeOne's mission to provide connected customer experiences," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO, ConvergeOne. "I am thrilled to welcome Amrit to the team as we continue to build our product offerings, with managed and professional services, to support our customers' business outcomes."

About ConvergeOne
ConvergeOne is the premier IP-enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

